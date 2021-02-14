24.1 C
Doha
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar donates PPE to frontline workers in The Bahamas

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

COVID-19
Qatar’s donation to the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) on February 10, 2021 (PHA).

The donation is set to help hundreds of frontline workers stay safe in their fight against the pandemic

Qatar donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at a value of $150,000 to The Bahamas in a bid to help those in need stay protected against COVID-19.

The PPE supplies were purchased from Ports International, a Bahamian medical supplies vendor, and are set to be distributed to frontline health workers across the public health sector.

This comes as part of Doha’s efforts to assist those risking their lives in the global fight against the novel coronavirus. 

PPEs are protecting us but harming our environment

Deputy Director of the Supplies Management Agency Audibley Bai received the donation on behalf of the Bahamian Public Hospitals Authority. 

“As we continue to fight the pandemic, these items will go a long way in helping us to do what we need to do.  We know 3M, it is great product, it has been around for years, so we say thank you,” he added.

As of Saturday, The Bahamas reported over one thousand active cases, with a total of 178 deaths in the country. Though the numbers are relatively low, Nassau’s medical sector faced a shortage of PPE for frontline workers, prompting Qatar to intervene.

Since the start of the pandemic, Qatar has donated PPE and other medical supplies to countries in need globally, including Sudan, Lebanon and Syria.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:16

The Round Up 14 February 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Former Bahraini FM criticised for Qatar remarks on Twitter Saudi-Qatar trade resumes after three-year hiatus COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000 ATM machines upgraded for new bills
Read more
Politics

Egypt says ‘monitoring Qatari media’ post GCC reconciliation

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Questions on whether editorial decisions made in Doha-based newsrooms would change to reflect the recent reconciliation have emerged since the Al Ula Declaration ceremony. Cairo...
Read more
COVID-19

Ambulatory Care Center expands ICU capacity for COVID patients

Hala Abdallah - 0
ICU capacity extended to 10 rooms, offering additional specialised facilities to patients with COVID-19 infection. The Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) recently expanded its intensive care...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.