Qatar donates PPE to frontline workers in The Bahamas

The donation is set to help hundreds of frontline workers stay safe in their fight against the pandemic.

Qatar donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at a value of $150,000 to The Bahamas in a bid to help those in need stay protected against COVID-19.

The PPE supplies were purchased from Ports International, a Bahamian medical supplies vendor, and are set to be distributed to frontline health workers across the public health sector.

This comes as part of Doha’s efforts to assist those risking their lives in the global fight against the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Director of the Supplies Management Agency Audibley Bai received the donation on behalf of the Bahamian Public Hospitals Authority.

“As we continue to fight the pandemic, these items will go a long way in helping us to do what we need to do. We know 3M, it is great product, it has been around for years, so we say thank you,” he added.

As of Saturday, The Bahamas reported over one thousand active cases, with a total of 178 deaths in the country. Though the numbers are relatively low, Nassau’s medical sector faced a shortage of PPE for frontline workers, prompting Qatar to intervene.

Since the start of the pandemic, Qatar has donated PPE and other medical supplies to countries in need globally, including Sudan, Lebanon and Syria.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube