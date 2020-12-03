Qatar donates to thousands of struggling families in California

Over 500,000 poverty-stricken families to receive groceries through donations
COVID-19 hit Californians will receive $40,000 in hunger relief donations from Qatar through the Orange County Soccer Club Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Football Club Foundation.
The Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) Community Foundation has partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to provide over 500,000 families with essential groceries.
Read more: Qatar’s Red Crescent helps fight spread of COVID in Gaza schools
“Qatar is proud to be able to support local organisations and provide critical resources to the families hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Meshal Al-Thani, Qatar’s Ambassador to the United States.
“During these difficult times, we are honoured to stand by our friends in California, and help them provide meals and other basic needs to families in Los Angeles and Orange County.”
Looking to donate? Check out these charity organisations in Qatar
Qatar has also provided $25,000 to provide groceries to 4,400 underserved families in LA through the Los Angeles Football Club Foundation.
“The LAFC Foundation is grateful for Qatar’s generous donation to the Black and Gold Community Relief Fund,” said LAFC Foundation Executive Director Alina Beruff. “Our community has faced tremendous challenges this year and this donation has helped get countless families back on their feet.”
Read more: Qatar Charity launches QAR 1.4m multi-service centre in Somalia
In April, Qatar made a whopping $5,000,000 donation to the Mayor’s Fund to support the purchase of medical supplies and aid in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional $25,000 was donated to sponsor four blood drives for necessary medical procedures during the pandemic.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube