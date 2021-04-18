Qatar drops vaccination eligibility age to 35

Health authorities in Qatar have now lowered the Covid-19 vaccination eligibility age from 40 to 35.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has lowered the age threshold for the Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to 35 years of age.

By the end of last March, the age threshold for the vaccine was at 40 years. The rapid change comes as Qatar’s national vaccination programme picks up pace.

Now, all those aged 35 and above can get the vaccine regardless of their health conditions and will be prioritised in vaccine appointments over the next four weeks.

“Lowering the eligibility threshold to 35 years of age will enable a wider section of our population to be vaccinated and become protected against Covid-19,” said Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal.

According to MoPH statistics, more than 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered to Qatar’s population.

“Since the start of March, we have almost doubled the number of weekly vaccines administered and in the past seven days alone we have administered over 160,000 doses, across more than 35 vaccination centres,” Al Khal added.

He added that one in three adults in Qatar have already received at least one vaccine dose, highlighting that Qatar has ranked ninth in the world for total vaccine doses administered per 100 people.

The appointment and application process for vaccinations remains unchanged. Those eligible for the shots will still be contacted by the Primary Health Care Corporation [PHCC] via SMS or phone call to schedule their appointment.

Currently, Qatar has 22,124 active Covid-19 cases and has recorded 376 deaths since the pandemic started last year. Though it is now grappling with a second coronavirus wave, the country boasts one of the world’s lowest mortality rates.

