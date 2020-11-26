25.1 C
Doha
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
[Qatar Civil Aviation Authority]

The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return to the country can easily obtain an Exceptional Entry Permit (EEP) at any time, the Government Communications Office (GCO) announced on Thursday.

The GCO’s statement said effective Sunday November 29, residents currently in Qatar can print the EEP, which is now automatically approved, through the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) website without the need to submit a request online, as per earlier measures.

However, the new automatic EEP service does not apply to residents that have already travelled out of Qatar. Residents currently abroad must still apply for the EEP as usual via the Qatar Portal website.

As for the post-travel quarantine, residents eligible for the automatic EEP are required to home quarantine for only one week upon their return.

“The quarantine period will be for one week only after arrival in the country, regardless of destination. Home quarantine will be applied to those coming from countries on the Ministry of Public Health’s Green List,” the GCO statement said.

“Hotel quarantine is mandatory for those coming from countries that are not included in the Green List. The quarantine period for those who use shared quarantine facilities will be two weeks. The decision is based on national and international epidemiology statistics,” it added.

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

According to the GCO’s statement, PCR tests will be conducted for returnees on their first day of their arrival in Doha. A second test will later be required six days later.

The health status on Ehteraz for those that have returned to Qatar will remain yellow until the end of the seventh day from the date of arrival.

EEP complaints

While Qatar has outperformed other countries in its coronavirus management measures, complaints have been raised over the contentious EEP, which many have blamed for their inability to return to their homes and jobs.

Long waiting times and rejections for EEP applications have forced many to lose their jobs while also facing separation from their families, including parents who are unable to see their children.

Read also: Qatar taken off UK’s quarantine list

In August, it was estimated that more than 250,000 residents were abroad and waiting to come back to Qatar, and while some have returned, many have yet to hear back from authorities.

Doha News has previously reached out for a statement from the government regarding the EEP, but got no response.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:59

The Round Up | 26 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Today’s top stories on The Round Up 🇹🇷 The Amir Sheikh Tamim visits Turkey 🛥️ Qatar’s coast guards stop two Bahraini boats 🇺🇳 Doha and UN launch...
Read more
Activities

Going camping this weekend? Here’s everything you need

Joannah N Zimbe - 0
When planning your camping trip, preparation is key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. With camping season in full swing, you would be...
Read more
Technology

Five PS5 games we can’t wait to play

Marwan Elwaraki - 0
With the PS5 finally launched in Qatar, we’ve been looking out for the best games to enjoy on Sony’s next-gen console. Some of these...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.