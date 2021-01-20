24.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

Qatar, Egypt agree to restore full diplomatic relations

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Amiri Diwan

Doha and Cairo will now resume full diplomatic relations after a three year suspension. 

Qatar and Egypt signed two memoranda agreeing to resume full diplomatic ties, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The recent move follows up with a pre-decision to re-establish diplomatic ties after the end of the three-year-long blockade, which was made official on January 5th when all countries signed the Al Ula Declaration at the 41st GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia.

“In connection with the implementation steps within the framework in the Al-Ula statement, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, two official notes, according to which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations between them,” Egypt’s ministry said in a statement. 

Read also: Egypt and UAE resume flights to Qatar.

Earlier this month, Egypt, along with United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain signed a declaration ending the Gulf Crisis and announced plans to restore full diplomatic ties with Qatar.

All countries have also opened their air, land, and sea borders, returning to a post-blockade flow, though Qatari families attempting to enter Bahrain have faced some difficulty.

Earlier this week, Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir and Qatar Airways announced the resumption of their direct flights after years of suspension, with daily flights taking off from and to Cairo.

Furthermore, several businesses, including Qatari Diar, have resumed projects in the Egyptian capital.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocations since GCC reconciliation: reports

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Despite the announced restoration of diplomatic ties, tensions between Bahrain and Qatar have continued due to several questionable moves by Manama. Qatari families attempting to...
Read more
News

Turkish defense giant Aselsan launches Qatar branch

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The opening of the branch helps support the Turkish company's increasing activities in the Gulf state. Turkish defense giant Aselsan opened a branch in Qatar,...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar to resume flights to UAE from next week 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Airways will resume direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the coming week.   Qatar Airways will fly to Dubai International Airport and Abu...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

A Doha News Special! On set with Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie...

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making.  Award-winning English film director, producer and...

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

New On The Scene

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Culture

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Top Stories

Pre-COVID air travel level unlikely before 2024: Qatar Airways CEO

Travel

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.