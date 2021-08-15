Qatar emerges as third ‘trending destination’ on Tripadvisor 2021 list

Qatar’s tourism industry has strived despite the global Covid-19 pandemic, with Doha ranking third on Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021.

Doha has secured third place on the ‘Trending Destination’ list on Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021.

Qatar’s tourism sector has boomed compared to global benchmarks despite the challenges posed on the travel and tourism industry by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The shining jewel of Qatar, Doha is a multicultural city, home to most of the country’s population as well as expatriate communities from a range of origins. Shopping abounds in the city’s plentiful malls, while the Corniche impresses visitors with picturesque architecture and dazzling views of the harbour. Doha boasts myriad cultural facilities, including the futuristic Education City and the National Museum,” said Tripadvisor.

As it gears up to welcome the FIFA 2022 World Cup next year, Qatar has unveiled new properties that are part of the country’s mission to become a world-leading destination with aims to welcome tourists from all over the world.

In July, Qatar revealed it will be adding over 100 new hotels and hotel apartments to its portfolio of properties as the Gulf nation prepares to host the biggest sporting tournament ever held in the region.

The properties are set to create an even more attractive environment for tourists travelling to Qatar and will appeal to a range of travellers.

Events organiser IFP Qatar has also launched the sixth edition of Hospitality Qatar, which will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from November 9 to 11, 2021.

The international hotel, restaurants, and café trade show and conference is set to equip various industries and help accelerate the readiness of Qatar to welcome guests from around the world.

Industry experts reported that Qatar’s tourism and hospitality sectors are witnessing exceptional increase in investments and projects to meet the demands of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Doha’s Hamad International Airport has also been named the “World’s Best Airport” at this year’s Skytrax airport awards, knocking Singapore’s Changi Airport from its place at the top of the annual ranking of the world’s best airports.