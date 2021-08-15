39.6 C
Doha
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

Qatar emerges as third ‘trending destination’ on Tripadvisor 2021 list

By Farah AlSharif

-

Travel
[Pexels]

Qatar’s tourism industry has strived despite the global Covid-19 pandemic, with Doha ranking third on Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021.

Doha has secured third place on the ‘Trending Destination’ list on Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021.

Qatar’s tourism sector has boomed compared to global benchmarks despite the challenges posed on the travel and tourism industry by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The shining jewel of Qatar, Doha is a multicultural city, home to most of the country’s population as well as expatriate communities from a range of origins. Shopping abounds in the city’s plentiful malls, while the Corniche impresses visitors with picturesque architecture and dazzling views of the harbour. Doha boasts myriad cultural facilities, including the futuristic Education City and the National Museum,” said Tripadvisor.

As it gears up to welcome the FIFA 2022 World Cup next year, Qatar has unveiled new properties that are part of the country’s mission to become a world-leading destination with aims to welcome tourists from all over the world.

In July, Qatar revealed it will be adding over 100 new hotels and hotel apartments to its  portfolio of properties as the Gulf nation prepares to host the biggest sporting tournament ever held in the region.

Read also: Qatar ranks second in Arab world for youth development

The properties are set to create an even more attractive environment for tourists travelling to Qatar and will appeal to a range of travellers.

Events organiser IFP Qatar has also launched the sixth edition of Hospitality Qatar, which will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from November 9 to 11, 2021.

The international hotel, restaurants, and café trade show and conference is set to equip various industries and help accelerate the readiness of Qatar to welcome guests from around the world.

Industry experts reported that Qatar’s tourism and hospitality sectors are witnessing exceptional increase in investments and projects to meet the demands of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Doha’s Hamad International Airport has also been named the “World’s Best Airport” at this year’s Skytrax airport awards, knocking Singapore’s Changi Airport from its place at the top of the annual ranking of the world’s best airports.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar condoles Turkey as deadly torrential rains claim dozens of lives

Hala Abdallah - 0
While the Turkish republic battles wildfires, torrential rains hit several areas, leading to increasing death cases and severe injuries.  Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad...
Read more
Mini Dohans

Six year-old Qatar resident breaks three more world records

Hala Abdallah - 0
An Indian resident in Qatar has made headlines for setting three world records. Aabel Roby Abraham, an Indian resident living in Qatar, has broken yet...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar Charity helps treat mycetoma patients in Sudan

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The charity's support for the Mycetoma Research Centre to treat patients comes as a continuation of its humanitarian efforts in Sudan. Qatar Charity is supporting...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.