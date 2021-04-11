Qatar establishes cancer treatment centre in Burkina Faso

The centre is expected to help thousands of cancer patients in Burkina Faso journey to recovery and help enhance the health care sector in the country.

A new Cancer treatment centre has been opened in Burkina Faso to help improve the level of health service provided for patients in the country, Qatar Fund for Development announced.

The center's mission is to enhance capabilities and improve the quality of cancer care in Burkina Faso, as well as to minimize seeking adequate treatment abroad and to reduce cancer-related deaths.

The radiotherapy centre in Ouagadougou was inaugurated by a Qatari delegation led by Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as the President of the Republic of Burkina Faso Rock Marc Christian Kaboré.

The project, funded by the QFD in cooperation with the government of the Republic of Burkina Faso, aims to contribute to reducing the financial burden on the African country to assist with its healthcare sector.

According to the Qatari institution, the cancer centre is set to “enhance capabilities and improve the quality of cancer care in Burkina Faso, as well as to minimise seeking adequate treatment abroad and to reduce cancer-related deaths.”

The advanced medical centre in West Africa is considered a major step to save hundreds of cancer patients’ lives, with some 1,700 expected to benefit on a yearly basis.

The building includes radiology departments, chemotherapy departments, laboratories and administrative offices.

It extends over a total area of ​​1681 square meters, in addition to training the medical and technical staff.

