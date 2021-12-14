19 C
Qatar eyes entertainment tech with first-of-a-kind Middle East facility

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyBusiness
Source: Glassdoor

Qatar has eyed Cityneon to build a massive facility in the Gulf state. 

The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and Singapore-based global entertainment company Cityneon have entered a strategic partnership to develop a new, 15,000sqm facility at the Ras Bufontas Free Zone that targets the growing entertainment technology.

The first-of-its-kind facility in the Middle East will include an international experience and entertainment technology centre, an innovation lab emphasising research and development in animatronics and robotics, and a large-scale production workshop.

“We are delighted to welcome Cityneon, a leading entertainment technology company that designs and manufactures equipment and robotics for the sector,” said Lim Meng Hui, CEO of QFZA.

The CEO said the company’s decision to open its first facility at Qatar’s Free Zones “is testament to the strength of our offering and the exciting trajectory of the entertainment technology industry and the tourism sector in Qatar and across the region, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030”.

“Qatar Free Zones provide an ideal environment for international and local companies with the skills and innovation to help build a better future,” Hui added.

Social media eclipses the mainstream in the struggle for Middle East news

Cityneon will aid in developing the region’s entertainment technology and Intellectual Property (IP) industry that will generate new jobs in robotics and animatronics, costume design and fabrication, and sculpting and moulding.

Qatar Free Zones’ technological ecosystem will allow Cityneon to enhance its IP business operations in the region.

Cityneon joins forces with foreign governments, world-renowned museums, heritage organisations and major movie studios to hold exclusive IP exhibitions, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for global visitors.

To date, Cityneon has toured their experiences in over 50 cities worldwide.

Under this new deal, Cityneon will produce large-scale experiences in Qatar, such as its Jurassic World: The Movie Exhibition in Chengdu, China, and their Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibition in Las Vegas and many more.

