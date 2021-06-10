Qatar featured on latest Battlefield 2042 maps

Qatar is set to be a part of one of the most anticipated video games of the year, Battlefield 2042.

Swedish video game developer EA DICE released the trailer for the sixth game in the first-person shooter “Battlefield” franchise, the highly anticipated “Battlefield 2042,” revealing Doha as one of the game’s maps.

The Battlefield video games series features multiplayer online battles that allows games to face off in a war-zone.

“In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers — and even soldiers,” EA explains.

“Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.”

As suggested in the title, the game is an illustration of a future where humanitarian crises unmask the corruption and inhumanity of rulers as well as failure of nations. Gamers play as armed fighters fighting for a new world and a better future.

Among the seven war-zone maps is Doha.

The next generation Battlefield trailer shows West Bay as a war-hit city lit by a fire that was caused by bombardments and airstrikes.

In the trailer, the skyscrapers of the city of Doha are covered with dust as a result of the destruction.

FIFA 2022 stadiums under attack

The map also features one of the stadiums dedicated for FIFA 2022. It also shows Qatar’s iconic 5/6 arches that overlook a highway intersection near the West Bay area, shown on the trailer through dust and sandstorms.

Design director Daniel Berlin said the map’s “rolling sand dunes allow for high-speed vehicle-to-vehicle combat across vast open spaces.”

The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on October 22.

The new edition will widen the map for Battlefield, joining up to 128 players on the new-generation consoles and PCs (Xbox One and PS4 players will take 64 players with minimised map sizes).

The game will launch with seven maps, Kaleidoscope, set in Sogdo, South Korea; Manifest, set in Brani Island, Singapore; Orbital, set in Kourou, French Guiana; Discarded, set in Alang, India; Renewal, set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt; Hourglass, set in Doha, Qatar; and Breakaway, set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica.