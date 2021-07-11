37.2 C
Qatar footballing body unveils ‘Best Awards’ winners for 2020-21 season

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
The association announced awards for the best coach, striker, referee team, player and under-23 player winners for the 2020-21 football season.

Qatar Football Association unveiled its winners for the 2020-2021 season for players and staff from the the QNB Stars League.

QFA named former midfielder of FC Barcelona and current Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez as the ‘Best Coach’ for his good performance and “for having won the league title.”

“This confirms that he is the best current coach in Qatari stadiums,” a statement read.

The Best Player award was given to former Villarreal and Arsenal player, Santi Cazorla, who was recognised by officials as “a great addition to Al Sadd.”

The Best Under-23 Player Award was claimed by Al Gharafa’s Homam Al Ameen after receiving the highest percentage of votes in the final voting process. 

Abdulrahman Al Jassim was announced as the Best Referee of the season, while striker Al Sadd’s Baghdad Bounedjah won the Mansour Muftah Award for Top Scorer for his tally of 21 goals.

The award ceremony was cancelled this year due to Covid-related concerns, however the results were announced on Qatar Stars League and QFA’s official websites and social media platforms.

Participants in the voting process included QNB Stars League team coaches, Qatar national team coach, Qatar Olympic team coach, team managers, media representatives, representative of QFA, representative of QSL, President and Board members of the QFA Awards Board of Trustees besides a number of other bodies, such as Qatar Olympic Committee, Qatar Players Association and Aspire and Old Players Committee. 

“The Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) Awards are presented annually at the end of the football season in recognition of the most outstanding players, coaches, managers and referees in the previous Qatari football season,” QFA noted. 

