Qatar Fund injects $6.7m into Jordan’s education sector

The Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] has offered a $6.7 million grant to help support Jordan’s education sector in cooperation with Education Above All [EAA], Amman’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation announced on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Jordan’s Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohammad Abu Qudais and QFFD’s Director General Khalifa Jassim Al Kuwari aims to enhance the youth’s educational capacities.

The initiative will provide 800 Jordanian and refugee students with education under Amman’s Luminus Technical University College, with all tuition fees covered by the grant.

“This programme will have the greatest impact in supporting Jordanian students and enabling them to complete their studies in technical and applied disciplines required in the local and regional labour market,” said Abu Qudais.

Qatar-Jordan bilateral ties

Qatar and Jordan have been collaborating in various sectors over the years.

In July, Qatar Charity and Jordan signed an agreement on to provide Amman with a QAR 10 million [$2,746,499] grant to support its vaccination efforts. The grant aimed at helping Jordan vaccinate the “largest” number of residents on its land, while also vaccinating Syrian refugees present in the country.

Doha and Amman also share strong bilateral relations, with at least 60,000 Jordanians working in various sectors in Doha including health, education, finance, hospitality, and information technology.

Last year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians during his visit to Amman. The Qatari leader also pledged $30 million in assistance to the Jordan military pension fund.

Since the start of the year, Qatari investments in Jordan have exceeded $4.5 billion in all sectors, including $550 million in private sector investments.

Of those investments, $950 million is equity in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange, the deputy chairman of the Qatari-Jordanian Business Council at the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al Maslamani said.

Jordan’s exports from Doha’s private sector to Jordan also reached $36 million last year.

The two countries have also cooperated in the military field.

In 2019, King Abdullah met with Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to sign bilateral cooperation agreements between Doha and Amman’s armed forces.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was also in Amman earlier this week, where he met with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi.

