26 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar girl’s team strikes victory against Afghan footballers at World Cup stadium

By Farah AlSharif

-

NewsQatar 2022
Doha News

The two teams went head to head in a friendly match organised by Generation Amazing at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Afghan and Qatari supporters cheered and whistled side by side from the sidelines of Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, as the recently-evacuated Afghan girls team played against Qatar in a friendly match.

The chilly World Cup stadium was filled with an air of respect as the two teams went head to head on the pitch, in the first match for the Afghans since leaving their home country last month.

Kickoff commenced at 3pm, and within 20 minutes, the maroons had managed to secure two goals, putting them in the lead early on.

The game came to a brief halt when an Afghan player sustained an injury.

Afghanistan’s coach passionately gave directions off pitch as the girls played their first game in Qatar.

24 minutes into the game, Qatar managed to scored its third goal before rushing in for a fourth at 30 minutes, but was blocked by a solid wall of defence from the Afghan team.

Just moments later, the maroons managed to find the back of the net.

Halftime ended with a 4-0 score in favour of the home team, but the Afghans were not ready to give up just yet.

UNRWA chief in Qatar warns ‘only lifeline’ for Palestinian refugees faces collapse

Back onto the pitch, the two teams were as fierce as ever, bringing their all to the green grass of Khalifa stadium.

The Afghan goalie managed to block a corner kick from Qatar at the hour mark of the match. Soon after, Afghans formed a wall to block a free kick from Qatar. At 68 minutes, Qatar tried to score an impressive attempt, but was quickly blocked.

Qatar was granted another free kick that went high and missed the net. At minute 72, Afghanistan came very close to Qatar’s goalpost, but managed to land a free kick instead.

At the final whistle, Qatar scored a last minute goal that left them victorious with a 6-0 win.

While the scoreline clearly outlined the dominate team, at the heart of the event, wins and losses were not of importance.

To Generation Amazing, a project under the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy that organised the match, the event was designed show the importance of football for development, and not simply for sport.

“Although they’re here for a short time as they transit to other places, it is important for us to listen and pay attention to their interests. When we knew the Afghan women’s team was here, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for them to play a friendly match with the Qatar team in a 2022 World Cup stadium,” said Nasser Al Khori, Programmes Director for Generation Amazing.

Qatar was at the forefront of evacuation efforts following the Taliban takeover only months ago, but its efforts were not only poured into transporting Afghans to safety.

“They [Afghans] have come a long way to get to Qatar. For the youth, it was very hard and tough on them. Many are struggling with trauma, and it was important for Qatar to provide them with the support they needed,” said Al Khori.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Netflix rolls out new gaming service on smartphones

Hala Abdallah - 0
The popular online streaming company launched limited gaming services for the first time. Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled its latest move into the gaming industry,...
Read more
Sports

Sheikha Asma Al Thani becomes first Qatari woman to summit Nepal’s Mount Ama Dablam

Hala Abdallah - 0
Sheikha Asma is also the first Qatari national to ski to the North Pole.  Sheikha Asma Al Thani reached the top of Mount Ama Dablam...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar pledges millions to Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA amid financial crisis

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Gulf state pledged two multimillion dollar agreements to rescue the "only lifeline" for Palestinian refugees from a looming collapse.  Qatar announced a $25 million...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Politics

Qatar completes border demarcation with Saudi Arabia

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Both countries have been working on strengthening diplomatic ties since the signing of the Ula Declaration. Qatar’s border with Saudi Arabia has been moved further towards the...

PAWS animal rescue to shut down shelter after ‘eviction notice’

News

Qatar dismisses plans for income tax

Business

Qatar orders six new LNG vessels amid ongoing expansion

Business

QCB approves $50 billion mergers between Masraf Al Rayan and Al...

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.