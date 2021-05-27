Qatar heading towards end of second Covid-19 wave: officials

As vaccines are being administrated rapidly and the community gradually heals, health officials say Qatar is at the end of its second wave.

More than 60% of Qatar’s eligible population have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and over 1 million people in Qatar are now fully vaccinated, a health official said.

According to Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, this good news has brought Qatar closer and closer to the end of the country’s second wave of Covid-19.

Qatar is set to go into its first phase of lifting restrictions on May 28. Many of the country’s services and facilities will be opened with limited capacity for those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Giving some privileges to vaccinated people with both doses in phase one is not discrimination, but to protect the people,” said AlKhal.

Al Khal said that infections will continue to decrease with the increasing rate of vaccinated people in the community.

“All indicators of the situation of the pandemic in the country are satisfactory. There was some worry about the rising cases of infection after Eid Al Fitr but it was a slight increase,” said Al Khal, referring to the lifting of restrictions set to start on May 28.

Read also: Phase 1: Qatar outlines details for lifting of restrictions

However, Qatar’s community is expected to remain committed to Covid-19 measures, such as masks and social distancing.

“The gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions does not mean to neglect compliance of the measures in places because the coronavirus still exists in the community and there are countries in the region where infection cases are on the rise,” added Al Khal.

In early May, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] and Ministry of Commerce & Industry introduced a four-phase plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions following a significant drop in daily Covid-19 infections among the community.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s Cabinet issued a detailed and updated list of all conditions and directives that will come into place during the first phase of lifting on May 28.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube