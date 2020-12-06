Qatar helps Rohingya refugee students through digital learning scheme

Qatar funds digital infrastructure to support educational programmes for Rohingya refugee students in Malaysia amid ongoing corona pandemic.

Qatar has donated $300,000 to support educational programmes for Rohingya refugee students in Malaysia in a bid to help them overcome the challenges posed by covid-19. The donation was made through the United Nations’ refugee agency [UNHCR].

The Qatari government, through Qatar Charity has been committed to financially supporting the refugee students by providing protection and assistance amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to the UNHCR, the funds will go towards investments specifically targeting upper primary and secondary students in refugee learning centers, to support their “digital infrastructure” in efforts to improve their education.

“The funds will directly benefit at least 1,500 refugee children and youth of all ethnicities, as well as 200 teachers in 69 refugee learning centres in Malaysia” the UNHCR said in a statement.

The Qatari initiative came after the United Nations announced that “more than 178,000 refugees and asylum-seekers had registered with the UNHCR in Malaysia.”

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, education systems around the globe have been disrupted, with billions of students struggling to embrace online learning.

While many students are facing tech struggles, refugee students have been particularly affected by the recent changes in education.



This is just the latest initiative by a Qatari institution to help provide education to underprivileged children around the world, with Education Above All leading the way in this sector by assisting educational programs in developing countries and conflict zones.

