Qatar hits three million Covid-19 shots in six months

Qatar’s health officials predict that 80% of the total population will be fully vaccinated by October.

Over three million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administrated by health authorities since the start of the National Vaccination Campaign in December, recent statistics by Qatar’s healthy ministry have shown.

So far, the country has administered 3,008,822 Covid-19 vaccine doses, with over half of the population – aged 16 and above – now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the country.

In the last few months, the campaign has been rapidly sped up to ensure the safety of the community and to expedite the process to return back to normality.

According to figures, 59.4% of those 16 and over have received two doses while 72% have received one. The percentage of people over 40 years of age to receive one dose stands at 90.3% with 80.9% completing the course.

Meanwhile, 96.4% of those aged 60 and above received the first dose with 91.1% of this age group now fully vaccinated.

Second wave suppressed Qatar’s daily reported Covid-19 cases have been drastically decreasing in the last month, with health officials assuring that the second wave has been successfully suppressed. Qatar is also set to be among the first countries to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in a months time, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Public Health announced earlier this month. The health official also revealed that thanks to the country’s rapid vaccination drive and the public’s adherence to precautionary measures, the country is expected to open its doors to tourism “very soon.” “We will be among the first countries to get the herd immunity in one month from now assuring that we can open in the coming months very soon for tourism. We will prefer vaccinated people in the first stage and then we can evaluate every case. The system is more sustainable for that,” he added. Meanwhile, non-vaccinated individuals will be able to enjoy the same privileges as those that have received the full dosage of the injection once the country reaches its target, Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Dr. Soha Al Bayat said on Qatar TV. “We do not force anyone to take Covid-19 vaccine and by the time we reach the targeted percentage of vaccinated people, those who are non-vaccinated will enjoy the same privileges of in the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions,” Al Bayat said. “Non-vaccinated people will be able to avail the privileges later compared to those who are vaccinated. The number of people who are really exempted from taking Covid-19 vaccine are very small. We encourage the remaining people to take the vaccine to enjoy the privileges available at present.” Phase two Phase 2 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions kicked off in Qatar earlier this month, following a significant dip in daily and active cases. The new eased regulations are part of a four-phase plan introduced by the ministry of health and the ministry of commerce in early May to slowly return to normality. The regulations include increasing workforce capacity to 80%, allowing kids in malls and souqs again, allowing in-door and out-door weddings with a certain capacity, and allowing vaccinated fans to attend matches and tournaments in the country. Amusement parks and all entertainment centres are also now open at a capacity not exceeding 30% in open spaces and 20% in closed spaces, provided that 75% of the customers are fully vaccinated.

