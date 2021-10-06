32.6 C
Qatar holds $827mn in Jordanian stocks

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

BusinessTop Stories
Doha News

Jordan’s king is also expected to visit Qatar next week.

Qatar’s investments in Jordan’s Stock Exchange reached $847 million at the end of September, the Gulf state’s news agency [QNA] reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the number makes Qatar the seventh-largest stakeholder in Jordanian stocks in terms of ownership of securities by nationality.

Earlier reports said Qatari investments in Jordan exceeded $4.5 billion in all sectors, including $550 million in private sector investments. Of those investments, $950 million is equity in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange.

Qatar, Jordan step towards mutual visa exemption

Jordan’s exports from Doha’s private sector to Jordan also reached $36 million last year.

The two countries have shared strong relations since as far back as 1972 and have since cooperated in various fields, including culture, education, the economy and military.

In 2019, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to sign bilateral cooperation agreements between Doha and Amman’s armed forces.

Last year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians during his visit to Amman. The Qatari leader also pledged $30 million in assistance to the Jordan military pension fund.

At least 60,000 Jordanians working in various sectors in Doha including health, education, finance, hospitality, and information technology.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Jordanian media reported that King Abdullah is scheduled to visit the Qatari capital on 12-13 October where he is expected to hold a meeting with Sheikh Tamim.

Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan will also travel to Doha.

