Qatar holds unbeaten European record with draw against Ireland

Qatar remains unbeaten in their European campaign.
Qatar held Ireland to a draw during an international friendly at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Hungary.
Ireland took an early lead in the game with James McClean deflecting a low corner into the back of the net.
A team to be proud of! 👏🏻 🇶🇦 #QatarInEuropepic.twitter.com/09L4uTIL9f
— Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) March 30, 2021
While Qatar was awarded a penalty a few minutes into the game, the decision was changed to a free kick following consultation.
By the end of the first half, Qatar began creating chances for themselves and finally secured a goal at the start of the second half.
Qatar’s Mohammed Muntari fired the ball into the corner of the net, bringing Al Annabi onto a level playing field on the score sheet.
The remainder of the second half saw Ireland pressing for a win, but Asian Cup champions Qatar held out to ensure that they remained unbeaten on their European preparations for the World Cup.
As the host nation, Qatar automatically qualifies to play in the 2022 global sporting event but has been invited to Europe for some friendly game time with seasoned European teams.