Qatar International Arts Festival offers dose of creativity in Katara

The festival aims to introduce artists and promote their work to collectors, art investors and potential buyers.

Over 300 artists from 65 different countries are set to participate in Katara’s third edition of the Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF), the institution has announced.

The unique festival will feature eight diverse artistic activities, including four fine art exhibitions, a painting and sculpture exhibition, a live painting symposium, a fashion show, masterclass, cultural talks, a discussion session, Qatari cultural tour, and cultural dinner night.

The festival, organised in co-operation with Maps International, aims to support all cultural and artistic initiatives that are “consistent with its cultural mission,” Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, general manager of Katara, noted.

Art enthusiasts across the country can take part in Katara’s latest event between 25-28 October.

As for the country’s talented community, a free drawing session with participating artists will take place during the festival from 10am until 1pm to encourage creative growth.

Prominent folkloric music performances, in addition to 15 cultural sessions, will also be held throughout the duration of the festival.

Such diverse activities aim to encourage and build the reputation of artists across the country by connecting them invited collectors, investors and potential buyers.

Distinguished Qatari artists, such as Moudhi Al-Hajri, Haifa Al-Khuzaie, Duha Al-Kuwari, Sarah Al-Sayed, Sheikha Al-Thani, Lina Al-Aali, Sarah Al-Dosari, Ghada Al-Mahamid will take part in the festival.

Meanwhile, fashion lovers will also get a dose at the festival.

A ashion show represented by prominent American fashion designer Nour Bishara will be held in the courtyard located between buildings 16, 18, and 19 at Katara, the institution added.

Al-Sulaiti emphasised that the festival’s importance lies in offering artists from Qatar and other countries a forum of artistic exchange experiences and expanding the window for creativity in the region.