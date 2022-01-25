21 C
Qatar introduces new passengers tax at its airports

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Travel
HIA. Source: Skytrax

The new mandatory passenger fees will be implemented starting 1st April and will include tax on security and air freight infrastructure.

Passengers arriving, leaving, or transiting through Hamad International Airport will now have to pay extra service tax starting from 1st April, 2022, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has announced.

An official notice, Circular No.(2), was sent to all airline managers and travel agents on Monday, which included the amendment of the current fees and the introduction of new security and air freight infrastructure fees at Qatari airports.

Qatar Airways says no change in US flights despite 5G concerns

The new tax will be applied to all tickets issued on or after February 1, 2022, the circular stated, and will be officially implemented as of 1st April, 2022, from 12am Doha time.

The fees include the following four additions:

60 QAR per passenger: Airport development fees for all departing passengers, including those transiting for up to 24 hours.

60 QAR per passenger: Passenger facilities fee for all departing passengers, including those transiting for up to 24 hours.

10 QAR per passenger: Passenger safety and security fees for all departing passengers, including those transiting for up to 24 hours.

Babies under the age of two, transiting passengers on the same plane, flight crew on duty, and forced flight redirection due to ‘valid reasons’, are exempted.

10 QAR per metric ton: All incoming and in-transit cargo shipments, including postage.

Shipments remaining on the same aircraft are absolved from the additional fee, the authority stated.

