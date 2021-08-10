Qatar investments in Jordan exceed $4.5 billion

Qatar has invested in all sectors in Jordan, public and private.

Qatari investments in Jordan have exceeded $4.5 billion in all sectors, including $550 million ing private sector investments, according to a senior official.

Of those investments, $950 million is equity in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange, the deputy chairman of the Qatari-Jordanian Business Council at the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al Maslamani said.

Qatar has invested in real estate, tourism and hotels, banks, health, ICT and the energy field.

Jordan’s infrastructure and “attractive and stimulating” climate makes it “a preferred destination” for investors from Qatar and the Gulf, according to Maslamani.

The Gulf state’s investments in Jordan are likely to rise during the next period, in both the public and private sectors, with particular focus on education and renewable energy.

Maslamani lauded the kingdom’s real estate sector, considering it among the most successful and profitable investment activities. The businessman said a decline in the region’s real estate prices has attracted more foreign investors.

He emphasised that growth and recovery of the real estate sector is “inevitably coming and faster than what some think”, especially since the demand exceeds supply.

