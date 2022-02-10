18 C
Doha
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Qatar invests $1.5 bn in ‘Bodhi Tree’ platform for media and consumer technology

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyBusiness
Source: Variety
The platform aims to transform sectors driven by consumer engagement.
Qatar Investment Authority has invested $1.5 billion in “Bodhi Tree”, an investment platform providing innovative media and consumer technology opportunities in Southeast Asia.
Bodhi Tree was established by prominent businessmen, James Murdoch, and Uday Shankar, the former Chairman and CEO of Star India as well as former President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific.
“Opportunities abound to scale exciting businesses in India and the broader Southeast Asia region. Our continued focus on investing and building relationships in these regions comes from our deep conviction in the long-term growth of these economies and the incredible power of these consumers,” said Murdoch and Shankar.
The platform aims to transform sectors driven by consumer engagement, including media, education and healthcare. It was created by Murdoch and Shankar based on their rich expertise in the region’s media landscape.
“QIA is investing in the technology and media space and India is a key market for us. QIA looks forward to backing Bodhi Tree as they drive forward their growth plans in the future,” said Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.
Murdoch served as the CEO and chairman of Sky before being the CEO of 21st Century Fox from 2015 to 2019. Shankar was behind significant change in Star India, which turned into one of the largest entertainment companies in Asia.
The entrepreneurs set up Lupa Systems, a private company supports firms within the technology and media industries as well as emerging markets, particularly ones within the Indo-Pacific region.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Luxurious Qatari-backed London townhouse to go on the market for $78 mn

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The property includes a spa with a sauna, gym, a movie theatre along with other facilities. A luxurious townhouse in London, backed by the Qatar...
Read more
Business

JTA International Holding recognised as Inspirational Company of 2021 by WORLDCOB

Doha News Team - 0
Headquartered in Qatar, JTA International Holding manages and works on 33 other local offices over the world. JTA International Holding marks a new milestone with...
Read more
Business

Qatar eyes new assets in British gas sector: reports

Farah AlSharif - 0
Sources said Qatar Investment Authority has shown interest in acquiring assets in the British gas sector.  Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways turns to Boeing as Airbus dispute continues

Alex Macheras - 0
The ongoing and increasingly acrimonious dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus has become somewhat of a public showdown in recent weeks.  The relationship between the...

Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Events & Ticketing

Torn between fear and hope, Yemenis in Qatar look back at...

Politics

Luxurious Qatari-backed London townhouse to go on the market for $78...

Business

Qatari women amongst Forbes’ 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen in MENA

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.