Qatar invests $1.5 bn in ‘Bodhi Tree’ platform for media and consumer technology

Qatar Investment Authority has invested $1.5 billion in “Bodhi Tree”, an investment platform providing innovative media and consumer technology opportunities in Southeast Asia.
Bodhi Tree was established by prominent businessmen, James Murdoch, and Uday Shankar, the former Chairman and CEO of Star India as well as former President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific.
“Opportunities abound to scale exciting businesses in India and the broader Southeast Asia region. Our continued focus on investing and building relationships in these regions comes from our deep conviction in the long-term growth of these economies and the incredible power of these consumers,” said Murdoch and Shankar.
The platform aims to transform sectors driven by consumer engagement, including media, education and healthcare. It was created by Murdoch and Shankar based on their rich expertise in the region’s media landscape.
“QIA is investing in the technology and media space and India is a key market for us. QIA looks forward to backing Bodhi Tree as they drive forward their growth plans in the future,” said Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.
Murdoch served as the CEO and chairman of Sky before being the CEO of 21st Century Fox from 2015 to 2019. Shankar was behind significant change in Star India, which turned into one of the largest entertainment companies in Asia.
The entrepreneurs set up Lupa Systems, a private company supports firms within the technology and media industries as well as emerging markets, particularly ones within the Indo-Pacific region.