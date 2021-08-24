Qatar-Japan launch first strategic dialogue in Doha

Qatar and Japan have been developing a comprehensive partnership for half a century.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani chaired the official opening session of the first strategic dialogue with the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday, Qatar News Agency reported.

The session was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of the foreign minister, Motegi and a number of Qatari and Japanese officials.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani “announced the start of the first round of the strategic dialogue between the two countries, the establishment of which was signed during the visit of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Japan in January 2019,” MoFA said in a statement.

The minister praised bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, confirming Doha’s keenness to strengthen and develop these relations at all levels.

The Qatari diplomat noted plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Doha and Tokyo through launching cultural and sports events in both countries next year.

Motegi said the 50th anniversary would serve as an ideal “opportunity to start the first strategic dialogue and discuss the importance of establishing an international system based on the rule of law and cooperation in order to ensure regional stability.”

Sheikh Mohammed, also known as MBA, congratulated Japan on the success of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, pointing towards its organisation despite Covid-related challenges.

During the session, MBA “praised the mechanism of the regular meetings of the joint economic committee between the two countries, and the importance of continuing these meetings, expressing the State of Qatar’s aspiration to develop it to live up to the aspirations of the people and leadership of the two friendly countries.”

Qatar and Japan enjoy a comprehensive partnership that sees the two nations cooperate on several levels including in the energy and economy sectors, Motegi told state news agency (QNA) during his visit to Doha on Monday.

The foreign minister also called on Japanese companies who have not yet invested in Qatar to explore the Qatari market, noting recent efforts to provide a convenient investment environment for foreign investors.

Motegi said the Gulf state has been a major supplier of oil and liquified natural gas for several years, all of which has aided Japan’s economic growth. Qatar is a “true friend” of Japan, he added.

The Japanese minister expressed his confidence that the two countries will take the opportunity to strengthen relations, especially on the political and security levels, and certainly in the economic field to ensure the stability of LNG supplies and the early signing of investment agreements.

Meanwhile, the two officials also discussed the latest developments in war-torn Afghanistan, where a recent Taliban takeover has caused panic and chaos nationwide.

The Qatari deputy PM stressed on the importance of protecting the innocent as well as the need to intensify efforts to achieve national reconciliation and a comprehensive political settlement that guarantees a peaceful exchange of power in Afghanistan.

Motegi praised Qatar’s efforts and contribution in evacuating civilians out of Kabul, highlighting the Gulf state’s continuous efforts in the peace process.