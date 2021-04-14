Qatar joins forces with Ro Plastic Prize to ‘protect mother nature’

An awareness video by Qatar Museums (QM) chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani says QM will sponsor Ro Plastic Prize 2021.

Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani has announced Qatar Museums (QM) will sponsor the Ro Guiltless Plastic prize 2021 competition.

In an announcement video, the chairperson to the board of directors at QM announced a partnership to host the third edition of the Ro Guiltless Plastic Prize 2021, an initiative that aims to challenge and inspire the design community to think differently about sustainability and how objects are made.

The move is in partnership with Italian Rossana Orlandi Gallery for contemporary design.

“As museums are platforms for knowledge production and inspiring individuals to find solutions to enhance the quality of their lives, it gives me great pleasure to announce Qatar Museum’s commitment to combine design excellence with environment stewardship and sustainability in sponsoring the 2021 Ro Plastic Prize to create innovative solutions to the urgent global campaign to recycle and reuse plastic and other waste products,” said Sheikha Almayassa.

Read also: Qatar’s iconic Arabian Oryx at risk from plastic pollution

The prize is open to creatives from all countries, backgrounds, educational level and ages. According to guidelines, projects must be submitted as sketches, photos, drawings, renderings, videos or in any suitable way to convey the scope of the work.

Each submission will be evaluated with four parameters – innovation, functionality, environmental impact, durability.

The winners will be exhibited in Qatar next year “as part of our ever growing commitment to sustainable programming,” Al Thani added.

The royal also reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to celebrating the peninsula’s natural history through exhibitions such as the National Museum of Qatar’s new special “Seagrass Tales Dugong Trails” exhibition that educates about Qatar’s community about the shy sea mammal.

In the nearly 10-minute clip online, Sheikha Almayassa said lack of travel has made many in Qatar appreciate the beauty of the country, and also has allowed us to better observe and improve our habits.

The video also highlight the issue of plastic pollution in Qatar’s waters and beaches, putting the spotlight on the harms of plastic litter to our ecosystems and ourselves.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube