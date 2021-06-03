Qatar joins International Padel Federation as popular sport picks up pace

As padel quickly becomes a fan favourite sport in Qatar, the country has finally joined the International Padel Federation.

Qatar, represented by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF), has finally officially joined the International Padel Federation (FIP).

The Gulf state will now be able to host international padel tournaments and participate in other events under the umbrella of the FIP.

This comes after Qatar won the bid to host the Padel World Cup, due to be held in the Middle East for the first time November 15 to 20, 2021.

In 2020, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) agreed to create a Padel Committee in affiliation with the QTSBG.

In March 2021, the International Padel Federation held its first Padel tournament in Qatar with players from all over the world.

Commenting on the occasion, QTSBF Secretary-General Tariq Zainal said he was happy that Qatar joined the federation, especially since the game has become very popular among Qatari players.

Padel is one of the newer and fastest growing racquet sports worldwide, and has been on the radar in Qatar since at least 2017.

Read also: Padel swings its way into Qatar’s most popular sports

The growing love for Padel across Qatar has led to increasing tournaments as players endeavour to improve their skills on a professional level.

PadelIn, Qatar’s first and only indoor Padel club, hosts a monthly tournament for local players to help enhance their skills so as to compete with players that play on the international stage.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube