Qatar joins ‘Net Zero Producers Forum’ to tackle climate change

The initiative gathers top oil producers to collectively reduce gas emissions in a bid to help fight the ongoing climate crisis. Qatar has joined Saudi Arabia, the US, Canada, and Norway in establishing the Net-Zero Producers Forum to help in a collective fight against the climate crisis, the energy ministries of all states announced on Friday. As the four countries represent 40% of the global gas and oil production, the forum will help develop net-zero emission strategies, which include methane abatement, advancing the circular carbon economy approach, development and deployment of clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies. The State of #Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Norway, collectively representing 40% of global oil and gas production, have announced the formation of the Net Zero Producers Forum, to create a better and more sustainable future for humanity. pic.twitter.com/NqlrFgsuSP — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) April 24, 2021 The forum also focuses on going beyond the reliance on hydrocarbon revenues by finding other measures that meet each country’s circumstances. “Qatar is pleased to be among this distinguished group of signatory nations that will undertake this unique cooperative endeavour to develop net zero emission strategies,” Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al Kaabi. We believe that our engagement in this forum is an important mission consistent with, and supported by, our ambition to create a better and more sustainable future for humanity,” Al Kaabi said. Read also: Over 1,100 electric buses set to transport fans at ‘green’ Qatar 2022

Commenting on the latest initiative, the US Department of Energy stressed the need to tackle the climate crisis through cooperation from all major emitters as well as oil and gas producers to mitigate the risk to the planet.

“That’s why President Biden has laid out the boldest climate agenda in our nation’s history – one that will spur an equitable clean energy economy and cement the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050,” added the statement.

The initiative is also in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which includes reducing harmful carbon emissions as concerns over a possible expansion of the Gulf state’s carbon footprint over the next decade.

