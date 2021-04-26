36.2 C
Doha
Monday, April 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology

Qatar joins ‘Net Zero Producers Forum’ to tackle climate change

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesHealth & Technology
"ras laffan industrial city (137)" by Parto Domani

The initiative gathers top oil producers to collectively reduce gas emissions in a bid to help fight the ongoing climate crisis.

Qatar has joined Saudi Arabia, the US, Canada, and Norway in establishing the Net-Zero Producers Forum to help in a collective fight against the climate crisis, the energy ministries of all states announced on Friday.

As the four countries represent 40% of the global gas and oil production, the forum will help develop net-zero emission strategies, which include methane abatement, advancing the circular carbon economy approach, development and deployment of clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies.

The forum also focuses on going beyond the reliance on hydrocarbon revenues by finding other measures that meet each country’s circumstances.

“Qatar is pleased to be among this distinguished group of signatory nations that will undertake this unique cooperative endeavour to develop net zero emission strategies,” Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al Kaabi.

We believe that our engagement in this forum is an important mission consistent with, and supported by, our ambition to create a better and more sustainable future for humanity,” Al Kaabi said.

Read also: Over 1,100 electric buses set to transport fans at ‘green’ Qatar 2022

Commenting on the latest initiative, the US Department of Energy stressed the need to tackle the climate crisis through cooperation from all major emitters as well as oil and gas producers to mitigate the risk to the planet.

“That’s why President Biden has laid out the boldest climate agenda in our nation’s history – one that will spur an equitable clean energy economy and cement the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050,” added the statement.

The initiative is also in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which includes reducing harmful carbon emissions as concerns over a possible expansion of the Gulf state’s carbon footprint over the next decade.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Iran’s FM to visit Qatar, Iraq on Sunday

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The visit comes amid indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Vienna in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Over 1,100 electric buses set to transport fans at ‘green’ Qatar 2022

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar is stepping up its plans to host the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup event in 2022, where hundreds of electric buses will be...
Read more
COVID-19

‘Breakthrough’ Covid-19 infections extremely rare post-vaccination: US study

Hala Abdallah - 0
The authorised vaccines have been proven to protect against "breakthrough infections", though more research is needed.  As of now, studies show those that have been...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.