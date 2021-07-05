Qatar, Jordan join forces to combat crime in new security agreement

The two nations have joined forces to combat crime in all its forms and improve the efficiency of security agencies.

Qatar and Jordan signed a security cooperation agreement on Sunday, in a move that would see the two nations combat crime in all its forms and improve the efficiency of security agencies.

Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al Thani met in Doha to sign the deal agreement, authorities confirmed.

Relations between Jordan and the Gulf state have continued to strengthen, and the agreement comes as the nations enhance existing cooperations.

The agreement is a step towards expanding the exchange of security, information, and technical expertise in combatting crime.

This will allow authorities to exchange information in combating crime, notably in the fields of counterterrorism and human trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime.

It also aims to facilitate exchange of expertise in the field of facility protection and training, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Qatar’s prime minister highlighted the two countries’ “deep-rooted” ties that makes way for further cooperation in various fields, Petra added.

Jordan – Qatar ties

The Jordanian-Qatari relations have significantly fortified in recent years. Jordan’s interior minister Faraiah noted that the two countries’ relations are fundamental for regional stability.

In April, Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said that Doha’s education ministry planned to hire a batch of Jordanian teachers.

A round of tests were conducted as part of the hiring process, noting Qatar’s keenness in employing Jordanian educators in the Gulf state.

Last year, during a visit to Jordan, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians while also enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Qatar also stood in support and solidarity with Jordan after an alleged coup attempt saw the arrest of Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former head of the royal court, as well as several others.

