41 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar labour ministry’s workers’ complaints platform goes live

By Farah AlSharif

-

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has now launched its new platform for workers’ complaints.

A unified platform to allow for workers’ complaints and disputes has now been launched by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA).

The first phase of the unified platform will be suitable for all browsers used for computers, tablets and smartphones and will allow employees, private sector staff and domestic workers to submit complaints online.

In a statement, the ministry also detailed other services due to be featured on the platform, including one that will allow workers to submit public violations of the labour law.

The employee or worker can file a complaint by logging in through the authentication system available on the platform.

Read also: Qatar to establish new platform for workers’ complaints

Workers can also add a phone number on the platform to receive notifications through either text messages or email about the complaint after submission. They can also also be follow up the request and review the data after registration on the ministry’s database.

The platform is open to all citizens and residents of Qatar and will facilitate complainants and disputes by allowing workers to fill data about the facility in question, its registration number, address and other information.

The second phase of the platform is set to include additional forms of complaints related to recruitment offices, nurseries, as well as complaints from a facility or an employer against the employee.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

In The Classroom

Students to get second chance for exams if timetable clashes with vaccination appointment

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Around 70 percent of secondary school students have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Students with a vaccination appointment that clashes with exam timings will be given...
Read more
Business

Qatar sees a 22% growth in trade exchange with China

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Trade volume between both countries hit 42.7 billion riyals in 2020.  Qatar recorded a 22 percent increase in trade volume exchange with China during the...
Read more
COVID-19

Nearly 100% of all teachers and school staff in Qatar vaccinated: officials

Farah AlSharif - 0
Health officials in Qatar have revealed that around 97% of teachers, workers and school staff have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. Around 97% of teachers, workers...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.