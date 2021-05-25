Qatar labour ministry’s workers’ complaints platform goes live

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has now launched its new platform for workers’ complaints.

A unified platform to allow for workers’ complaints and disputes has now been launched by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA).

The first phase of the unified platform will be suitable for all browsers used for computers, tablets and smartphones and will allow employees, private sector staff and domestic workers to submit complaints online.

In a statement, the ministry also detailed other services due to be featured on the platform, including one that will allow workers to submit public violations of the labour law.

The employee or worker can file a complaint by logging in through the authentication system available on the platform.

Workers can also add a phone number on the platform to receive notifications through either text messages or email about the complaint after submission. They can also also be follow up the request and review the data after registration on the ministry’s database.

The platform is open to all citizens and residents of Qatar and will facilitate complainants and disputes by allowing workers to fill data about the facility in question, its registration number, address and other information.

The second phase of the platform is set to include additional forms of complaints related to recruitment offices, nurseries, as well as complaints from a facility or an employer against the employee.

