34.7 C
Doha
Monday, April 12, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar launches major Covid-19 vaccination drive for refugees worldwide

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Source: UNHCR

The Gulf state will be joining countries who vaccinated refugees, including Jordan and Nepal.

Qatar has announced a major $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than three million refugees and displaced people in 20 countries around the world.

The Qatar Red Crescent [QRCS] initiative, titled “I Am Vaccinated, I Donated”, kicked off on Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization and is scheduled to run for three years, covering 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“Implementation will be carried out through the World Health Organization, according to the procedures adopted in each country, in coordination with the concerned authorities,” said QRCS in a statement.

Up to 3,650,000 of vulnerable populations, including internally displaced people and migrant communities will be vaccinated as part of the campaign.

Some of the countries listed by QRCS were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, northern Syria, occupied Palestinian territories, and Yemen. Each country will be receiving 400,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Due to the high number of displaced people in Lebanon, which hosts more than one million Syrian refugees, 150,000 of the targeted populations will be inoculated.

The elderly, those with chronic diseases and humanitarian workers are among the targeted groups of the campaign.

Several other countries have launched inoculation drives for refugees since vaccines became formally authorised.

Read also: Israel’s rejection of ICC probe reflects guilt: analyst

In Jordan, the world’s first ever vaccination centre was set up at the Zaatari Camp in January.

Then in March, Nepal was the first country in Asia Pacific to vaccinate refugees over the age of 65.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR], the global forced displacement rate has surpassed at least 80 million in mid-2020, of which 4.2 million are asylum seekers, and 26.3 million are refugees.

There are also up to 45.7 million internally displaced people as of the end of 2019.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Do’s and dont’s at mosques this Ramadan

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Authorities have implemented new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.  All prayers will begin five minutes after the call to prayer...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar Charity donated over $24 million in Covid-19 aid to 60 countries

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The charity has helped thousands of people around the world tackle Covid-19 in their countries.  Qatar Charity has donated over $24 million in aid to...
Read more
Technology

Facebook sued over ‘failure to censor anti-Muslim hate speech’

Hala Abdallah - 0
A US-based Muslim advocacy group is suing Facebook over alleged failure to monitor content that violates its policies, especially anti-Muslim hate speech and threats.  Non-profit...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.