Qatar launches new ‘Camel Ownership Transfer’ service

The e-chips are used as ownership registration documents and includes the colour, age, and surname of the camel.

Camel owners with officially registered ‘camel chips’ can now transfer ownership in minutes through Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality’s newly launched online service.

The latest technological addition aims to allow the circulation of camel ships to users with ease and avoid any grazing violations that may result from un-updated trade transactions, authorities stated.

It is now available through the ministry’s website “Aoun” in a mobile application. It’s hoped the it will make camel trade much easier and faster for owners around the country.

Instead of visiting a government facility to change the camel’s chip number after the sale, traders can now transfer the chip number to one another through a click of a button.

How does it work?

Similar to those for house pets, camel microchip implants include all the data about the camel, including its color, age, and surname. The e-chips also have details regarding where the camel owner could buy and sell the camels, making it similar to an ‘ownership registration document’.

It is used widely around the region for camel trade and festivals to identify the animals and their owners in case of any illegal activity or if the animal is lost.

Director of the Animal Wealth Department Engineer Abdulaziz Al-Ziyara, explained that the service includes each camels’ registered ‘numbering form’ and is identical to the animal’s chip number. If there is a case of any environmental violation, including grazing, the service will not allow for the transfer to take place.

The official also pointed out that the ministry is not responsible for any error that occurs as a result of entering the wrong data or any information related to the camel ownership transfer service. It is also not responsible for any agreement between the two parties.

‘Locally’ developed