Qatar launches new health app and website for Ramadan

The new service provides information and guidance on health and solutions for all common problems during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hamad Medical Corporation has launched a new Ramadan Health website and application (Qatar Health) to advocate for a healthier lifestyle during the holy month.

‘Your health in Ramadan’ service is solely devoted to health and wellness during the month of April, displaying information and guidance on all health-related solutions and common problems during fasting in a simple and interactive way.

“Through this website, we aim to help community members stay healthy during the holy month of Ramadan, with the help of doctors and health professionals’ advice on fasting, healthy diet, and all topics related to promoting healthy lifestyles, including quitting harmful habits such as smoking,” said Ali Abdullah Al Khater, Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications.

The website offers tips for various topics, including pregnancy during Ramadan, medication change, hydration, diabetes, overeating and nutrition. Dental tips are also provided through the service.

All members of the public are encouraged to visit the website for tips and advice related to Ramadan health, the official urged.

How to stay healthy during Ramadan

The holy month is often seen as a great time to practice self-control and empathy for those less fortunate.

However, those who are facing the need to take great care of their diet to ensure their bodies are well-adjusted to such changes in the food cycle. Abstaining from drink and food during Ramadan has a great impact on your body, but with the right diet and correct measures, it can be greatly beneficial to your health.

It is crucial to drink plenty of water between iftar and suhour to ensure your body stays hydrated, especially during Qatar’s hot weather.

Drinking enough fluids to replace what you lose during the time of abstaining, which is equivalent to at least 10 glasses, can greatly improve your body’s functions. Eating hydrating foods such as watermelon or tomatoes also increases your body’s water intake.

What you eat throughout the day contributes to staying healthy during Ramadan. Suhour, the meal before Fajr, should include the right foods to provide you with enough energy to last until iftar.

Thus, eating meals with strong carbohydrate levels, such as beans, lentils, vegetables and fruits, will provide a long-lasting source of energy to ensure enough strength is maintained in your body. Low-fat dairy products are also great options to incorporate into your suhour.

Breaking the fast with the right sources of fibre is very important. Dates are a good source of fibre and have all the right vitamins to make up for the long hours of fasting beforehand.

Incorporating vegetables is also very prime to providing the body with energy, as well as grilled or baked lean meat, skinless chicken, and fish, which will provide the body with a good portion of healthy protein.

Most importantly, enjoy your meal and avoid overeating by eating slowly.

Partaking in physical activity and prioritising exercise during the evening hours can greatly help you lead a healthy lifestyle during the holy month.