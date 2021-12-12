22 C
Qatar launches probe after seats at World Cup stadium found destroyed

By Hala Abdallah

-

NewsQatar 2022

Authorities urged people to refrain from vandalising football stadiums.

Authorities have launched an investigation to catch violators who destroyed seats in the stands of Education City stadium following a FIFA Arab Cup match on Friday.

The Safety and Security Operations Committee of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 issued a statement on Saturday confirming that authorities will take legal action against vandalisers found guilty of breaking the seats in the stands of one of the Qatar World Cup stadiums. 

The statement came following the emergence of footage on social media that showed a number of seats completely destroyed at the Education City stadium after a quarter-finals match between Tunisia and Oman in Doha.

Read also: Street Child WC: Qatar will be hosting two ‘World Cup’ tournaments in 2022

The Committee called on all sports fans to remain responsible, abide by the laws, and to maintain facilities while supporting their football teams.

Tunisia and Oman played a thrilling match on Friday with the Tunisian team sealing a 2-1 win to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021. 

Authorities in Qatar have been taking strict security measures at stadiums hosting the matches, all of which were built for the major sporting event next year.

Fans attending the matches are restricted from entering the venues with a list of items, even including water bottles.

