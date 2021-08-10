Qatar, Lebanon discuss ways to enhance military cooperation 

During the meeting, General Aoun and Al Attiyah discussed cooperation between the Lebanese and Qatari army, according to an official source.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Joseph Aoun in Doha to discuss military relations between the two countries, state news agency (QNA) reported on Monday.

The Lebanese army said the two parties discussed “issues related to the Lebanese military institution, enhancing cooperation between the two armies, and supporting the Lebanese army,” without providing further details.

Aoun arrived in Doha on Sunday on an official visit at the invitation of his Qatari counterpart.

Ahead of Al Attiyah’s visit, Aoun met with the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim.

The meeting was attended by Al Ghanem and a number of senior officers in the Qatari Armed Forces.

The two countries have been exchanging frequent visits in recent months as Qatar continues its mediation efforts to bring together conflicting Lebanese factions in a bid to encourage them to form a new government.

This would help authorities in Lebanon to facilitate a rapid transition towards implementing the 3RF initiative, “Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework.”

Lebanon has been struggling on all levels for the past two years due to an inter-political feud over who gets what ministerial posts in the pending new government formation.

In June, General Aoun warned of an anticipated collapse of Lebanese institutions, including the military.

In early July, Qatar responded by pledging to support the Lebanese army with 70 tonnes of food per month for a year.

Lebanon’s public institutions have been at high risk of a serious collapse due to the deteriorating economic and financial situation as the country faces a political deadlock.

According to the World Bank, Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a multifaceted crisis.

The free-falling currency and locked up dollar deposits in banks triggered an alarming spread of poverty as many citizens can hardly afford their basic needs.

Food commodities and basic necessities are now unattainable to many Lebanese due to a dramatic surge in prices and shortage of many products, including medicines.

In addition, Lebanon is currently facing one of its worst fuel and electricity crisis, due to lack of funds to purchase fuels, the Lebanese government claims.