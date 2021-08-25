Qatar mourns death of former security official Ghanem bin Sultan Al-Hudaifi

The Qatari businessman and former security and military officer passed away in London.

Qatar’s public is mourning the loss of businessman and former security officer Ghanem bin Sultan Al-Hudaifi AlKuwari after he passed away in London due to an illness.

Since 2008, Al-Hudaifi has served as the Chairman of Investment Holding Group and also founded the Al Hudaifi Group.

Al-Hudaifi was also a former minister of state and held the position of Head of the State Security Investigation (SSI), as well as the Undersecretary of Ministry of Interior.

لن ينسى شعب #قطر وقفة الوجيه غانم بن سلطان الهديفي عندما استأجر طائرة تتسع لأكثر من 200 راكب ليعيد القطريين من #مكة إلى وطنهم .#غانم_الهديفي pic.twitter.com/jodHUxrznt — محمد الهيدوس (@MAlHeidous) August 24, 2021

“The people of Qatar will not forget the noble stance of Ghanem bin Sultan Al-Hudaifi when he rented a plane to fit more that 200 Qataris to bring them home from Mecca,” said one Twitter user.

In 2019, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani awarded the former businessman with the honourable Hamad bin Khalifa Sash in recognition of his efforts to protect the security of Qatar.

“May God have mercy on and forgive Ghanem bin Sultan Al-Hudaifi and may he dwell in paradise. One of Qatar’s great and noble men has passed on,” said one Twitter user.

Prominent Qatari journalist and media figure Jaber Al Harmi also paid his condolences to the late Qatari businessman and security founder, describing news of the passing as a “dark day”.

Al-Hudaifi was one of the first founders of the security and police sectors in the country and contributed to serving the security work and the state’s intelligence.

