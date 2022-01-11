22 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Qatar mourns death of former sports chief

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

NewsTop Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Thani served his country in different sporting roles, including as head of its Football Association and its Olympic Committee.

People across Qatar have been mourning the death of prominent figure Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani who passed away on Monday.

During his life, Al Thani had a huge influence on the development of sports in Qatar, and served his country in different official capacities.

News of his death was announced by the Amiri Diwan, which gave details of the former local chess champion’s funeral in a statement released on Monday evening.

“May God have mercy on the deceased, place him in Jannah (paradise), and give his family and loved ones patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him, we shall return,” the Diwan said in its statement.

Accomplishments

Among the his roles, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid served as the President of Qatar’s Olympic Committee, President of the country’s Football Association, and President of the Qatar Chess Federation.

Al Thani assumed the presidency of the Qatar Olympic Committee in 1991, and under his leadership Qatar obtained its first ever Olympic medal during the 1992 games in Barcelona. It was also the first time a Gulf athlete made it to the podium.

“We first offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Olympic and sports family on the death of the second president in the history of the Qatar Olympic Committee, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani,” Qatar Olympic Committee said in a tweet.

Read also: Relief and congratulations, reactions to Qatari activist Noof Al Maadeed’s return to social media.

In another tweet, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, current President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, offered his sincere condolences to the deceased’s family.

“The Qatari Olympic and sports family lost one of its founding figures with the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the former president of the Qatar Olympic Committee. May God have mercy,” he stated.

During his tenure as President of the Football Association which began in 1988, Qatar won the eleventh Arabian Gulf Cup. This victory paved the way for team Al-Annabi to achieve future titled and build on their success, under Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, Qatar came agonisingly close to qualifying for the 1990 World Cup, narrowly missing out after failing to beat North Korea in the final qualifying game.

The Qatar Football Association expressed its condolences through its Twitter account in memory of its former president.

“The Qatar Football Association extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, former President of the Qatar Football Association, who passed away,” the tweet read.

“We ask God Almighty to accept the deceased with the vastness of his mercy and take him to heaven.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Home delivery of medicine resumes as Qatar’s COVID cases hit new high

Rejan Gaafar - 0
In a bid to prevent overcrowding in pharmacies and reduce public gathering, health officials have announced the resumption of home delivery services.  The Primary Health...
Read more
In The Classroom

Schools to go on holiday during 2022 World Cup

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Schools in Qatar will close their doors during the international football tournament at the end of the year. All schools across Qatar will close during...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Designated children’s COVID facility opens in Qatar as numbers hit record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar recorded the highest daily reported cases on Monday, including many children, prompting authorities to designate a children-only COVID centre Following public demand, Hamad Medical...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar announces new COVID restrictions – only vaccinated people allowed in...

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Cabinet of ministers has announced new regulations amid concerns over the highly contagious Omicron variant. Qatar’s cabinet has announced a set of new restrictions effective...

Leaked memo outlines Qatar’s new PCR test regulations

Health & Wellbeing

Qatar caps price of Rapid Antigen Tests as authorities battle Omicron

Health & Wellbeing

Latest update to Qatar’s COVID travel list announced

Health & Wellbeing

US outranks Qatar as world’s top LNG exporter for first time...

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.