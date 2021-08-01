Qatar mourns death of popular Kuwaiti actress Intissar Al Sharrah

The Gulf icon’s health began deteriorating in November 2020.

Prominent Kuwaiti actress Intisar Al-Sharrah died on Saturday at the age of 59 after a long battle with an illness in London, where she has been receiving medical treatment for several months.

With a career spanning four decades, Al-Sharrah was known for her comedic roles both on television and in theatres, most prominently her character in ‘Bye Bye London’, where she acted alongside Abdul Hussain Abdul Redha and Ghanem Al-Saleh.

Al-Saleh passed away in 2010 while Redha died several years later in 2017.

Fans of the star in Qatar and across the region took to social media to mourn the loss, many of whom took the moment to remember her talent and contribution to the arts industry.

“Intissar Al Sharrah, Abdul Hussain Abdul Redha and Ghanem Al-Saleh made us laugh in the play Bye Bye London, and also bid us a farewell in London. May God have mercy on their souls,” tweeted Qatari writer Tahani Al Hajri.

People in Qatar mourn Intissar 1 of 4

Qatar’s Theatre Affairs Centre also offered the industry and the people of Kuwait their condolences.

“The Theater Affairs Center shares its sorrows with the arts family in Kuwait following the passing of the star Intissar Al Sharrah, praying to God Almighty to have mercy on her and grant her paradise,” a statement released by the centre read.

Qatar’s Doha Film Institute [DFI] also bid Al Sharrah farewell in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Goodbye to Intissar Al Sharrah. She painted smiles on the faces of millions of viewers through her cinematic and theatrical works, which will remain alive in their memories and hearts,” the institute said.

Early life

Born on 5 November 1962, Al-Sharrah started her career in the late 70’s when she was first seen in singing groups. In 1980, she dived into acting with a series called ‘Left and Yet to Return’ [Kharaj Wa Lam Ya’od].

She later joined the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts to explore her new-found talent, after which she starred in “Bye Bye London”, a comedic role that remained engrained in the memories of many.

From there, Al-Sharrah rocketed to stardom and enjoyed success across several other shows, including ‘Cinderella’, ‘Land and Loan’ [Ard Wa Qard] and ‘Little Lulu’ [Lulu Al Sagheera] among many others.

However, her roles became limited in 2002, with many claiming that she was rejected by producers for opting to wear the hijab.

Al-Sharrah’s health began deteriorating in November 2020. She was later transferred to London after experiencing oxygen loss and blood poisoning as a consequence of an internal surgery.

But despite her departure from this world, her roles and the iconic sound of her laugh continue to echo in people’s memories.

Al-Sharrah leaves behind three children – Dalal, Ali and Salem – and husband Mazen Salem Al Tamimi, a prominent businessman.

