Qatar Museums announce events for jam packed December

All activities will be hosted across Qatar Museums’ cultural institutions throughout December.

Qatar Museums [QM] marks the end of the year with a wide range of activities across its cultural institutions for local and residents to enjoy.

The activities, hosted till the end of December, will include enriching programmes designed to promote creativity and take art beyond four walls, QM has said in a statement.

Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

Kufic Advanced

Developed by Hijazi script, the word ‘Kufic’ is related to the city of the same name in Iraq, Kufa. MIA introduces a four-part course for adults to learn about the unique and bold Kufic calligraphy, introducing more complex patterns and designs.

It will be held on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 4pm-6pm.

Ruq’ah Advanced

MIA’s highest level of Ruq’ah teaching programme, open for children and teenagers. The Ruq’ah script is one of the earliest calligraphy styles and was invented at the Ottoman court.

It will be held on on December 12, 19 and 26 from 10.30am-12.30pm

Diwani for Beginners

A style of calligraphy developed during the Ottoman time, Diwani is known for its beautiful patterns and font. Now, locals and residents can get a chance to learn more about how to accurately script Diwani calligraphy.

It will be held on December 12, 19, 26 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Recycling

Want to teach your kids how to save the environment? MIA is inviting children and youth aged eight to 14 how to recycle old boxes and tins to create new, useful and decorative objects for their homes.

“Find out why recycling is so important to the ongoing health of our planet and how we can all contribute at home,” MIA says, inviting guests to participate in a workshop at the MIA Atrium.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, December 5, from 10am-12noon.

National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

Travellers to Qatar from the Past

NMoQ is hosting a webinar that will dig deep into the history of travellers who passed by Qatar in the past. It will include the diaries, letters and records of the travellers, all of which describe Qatar from their perspective. The webinar will be hosted in Arabic, with simultaneous English translation.

The webinar will be on December 2, from 6pm-7pm.

Story of the National Flag

Ever wondered what is the story behind Qatar’s national flag? Well now you can find out.

A webinar being held in Arabic with English translation will decipher the history and story of the national flag for all residents to enjoy.

Join on December 9, from 6pm-7pm to learn more.

