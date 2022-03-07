Qatar Museums exhibitions are free of charge in March

Eight museums in Qatar will open their doors free of charge for all visitors this month.

Want to check out some breathtaking art? Say no more. Culture vultures can now visit any of Qatar Museums‘ exhibitions free of charge for all members of the community throughout the month of March.

Qatar is rapidly becoming a cultural and artistic hub in the Middle East, housing a significant number of dazzling art and artifacts collections from across the globe.

The Gulf nation has worked on expanding its museums and galleries to showcase ancient regional artifacts and international contemporary art. To date, more than eight museums and galleries are open to the public.

And for this month, it’s free of charge. Visitors can visit any of the museums and enjoy a range of spectacular ongoing exhibitions, including Jeff Koons: Lost in America; Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech; Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams; and Kader Attia: On Silence.

Not only that, but art enthusiasts of all ages can attend a range of workshops, tours, and other culturally inspiring activities this month at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) to discover the true being of Qatari architecture.

Here are Doha News’ top three exhibitions:

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

Located in M7 in Mushrieb, the exhibition features various dazzling designs and fashion pieces, some once worn by royalties and high-end celebrities.

House of Dior is the first retrospective in the Middle East and features some pieces that have never been shown before, including some of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser’s private collection.

Curated by Olivier Gabet and designed by Nathalie Crinière, especially for Qatar, Christian Dior Designer of Dreams “celebrates nearly 75 years of creative passion, punctuated by captivating haute couture dresses and works from the collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.”

The exhibition will be open until April 1, 2022, from 9 am to 7 pm on Saturdays to Thursdays and from 1.30 pm to 7 pm on Fridays. So, if you’re into fashion, make sure to pay a visit.

Jeff Koons: Lost in America

This unique exhibition presents a portrait of American culture as seen through Koons’s autobiography, starting with his childhood in suburban Pennsylvania. Over 60 artworks are displayed, giving viewers a glimpse of the artists’ life journey and his view of the American visual culture.

Lost in American is located in Qatar Museums Gallery Al Riwaq, and will be open until April 2, 2022. Those wishing to visit can do so on Saturdays to Thursdays from 9am to 7pm and on Fridays from 1.30 pm to 7 pm.

The History of Architecture in Qatar

If you always had a fascination with traditional Qatari architecture, then this tour is definitely for you. Organised by QM, the tour introduces visitors aged 16 and above to the Gulf nation’s unique architectural elements and styles, demonstrating heritage and culture can inspire modernisation.

It also gives visitors insight into the key traditional patterns that embellish every aspect of the country—including West Bay’s skyscrapers.

The tour is available in both English and Arabic, will explain the country’s modernisation efforts while preserving its architectural heritage through museum models of forts, mosques, and houses.

The unique opportunity blends the past, present, and future of Qatar’s architecture and will take place from 4pm until 5 pm.

Email toursnmoq@qm.org.qa for more information.

