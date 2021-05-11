Qatar Museums go red as Israeli air strikes kill dozens of Palestinians

Qatar Museums’ building were lit up in red to show solidarity with Palestinians as Israeli air strikes kill more than 20 in Gaza.

As a show of support with Palestinians facing increasing Israeli aggression, buildings belonging to Qatar Museums in Qatar were lit up in red on Monday evening.

The National Museum of Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art were pictured glowing in red “to show solidarity with Palestinians people being forced out of their homes in East Jerusalem,” QM said on Instagram.

The move came as Israeli airstrikes killed 24 Palestinians, 9 of which were children, in the besieged Gaza Strip, described as the world’s largest open air prison. Most of the children belonged to the same family or were related.

More than 100 were wounded as Israeli aggression continued into the early hours of Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry said.

According to a spokesperson for the civil defence in Gaza, at least three civilians were killed at dawn by Israeli air strikes targeting a house in a refugee camp in the Palestinian city.

Back in Jerusalem, a massive fire broke out on Monday evening in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa compound as large crows of Israeli settlers were filmed celebrating.

Israeli forces used rubber-coated steel rounds, stun grenades, and tear gas to attack Palestinians at the Al Aqsa compound as it carried out a raid for the third day in a row. Harrowing videos that emerged online showed worshippers at the mosque facing tear gas inside the mosque.

More than 700 Palestinians were injured in brute force attacks by Israeli police in Jerusalem and across the West Bank over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, violence in the occupied holy city of Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and forces persists. On Monday, a video circulating on social media showed an Israeli citizen purposely ramming into a Palestinian man in Jerusalem.

Israel has justified its actions as a “response to violence”, pointing towards Palestinians who had reportedly hurled rocks and other objects at occupying forces.

