Qatar Museums launch tours across the city exploring Doha’s architecture

If you’ve ever been intrigued by Qatar’s unique architecture, March is your chance to learn all about the country’s intricate architectural landscape through Qatar Museum’s programme.

The annual “Marchitecture” programme takes place throughout the entire month and is centred on the country’s architecture and the symbolism each present-day design holds. All Culture Pass members will get the chance to experience Qatar’s architecture through workshops and tours.

“Members of the community are invited to sign up to Culture Pass to gain exclusive access to all our offerings during March, focusing on Qatar’s fascinating architecture and urban design,” said Sheikha Shaikha Al Thani, Deputy CEO of Qatar Museums.

Beyond designs that one would come across on Doha’s streets, Qatar Museum will also take visitors on a trip back in time to witness the growth process behind the country’s architecture.

Club Townhouses Tour – 5 March

The tour offers culture pass holders the chance to visit the new Culture Pass Club in Qatar’s modern design district at the heart of Doha, Msheireb Downtown, from 2pm to 3pm.

Taste of Architecture Tour – 9 March

This tour will provide you with a glimpse and an actual taste of architecture with Ukrainian architect and pastry artist, Dinara Kasko. The tour is Kasko’s first exclusive pastry art gallery and will take place in Tower 4, Porto Arabia, The Pearl.

Culture Pass members will be able to explore Kasko’s 3D cakes and even taste them. Following the tour, an online Q&A session will take place with Kasko.

Permaculture and Sustainable Architecture Tour – 12 March

Far from the busy city of Doha, visitors will head all the way to the Heenat Salma Farm in Al Shahaniya to learn about sustainable architecture and permaculture design.

Permaculture refers to the self-sufficient approach used in the growth of agricultural ecosystems. The Heenat Salma Farm offers a unique blend of the Qatari culture, agriculture, sustainability, health and wellbeing.

Visitors will get to experience the tour at the farm from 9am to 11am.

Architecture of Defence Tour – 19 March

Like agriculture, defence and architecture go hand in hand.

This element can be discovered at the Architecture of Defence Tour from 11am to 1pm at a number of historic buildings used in wars. The tour takes place at the Al Zubarah Fort, Al Rakiyat and Al Thaghab Forts, as well as Al Ruwais Old Police Station.

Visitors will learn about the historical use of all the buildings as well as the methods used to preserve them until the present.

Al Zubarah is one of the most important sites in the country and was listed as part of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites in 2013. The Al Zubarah Fort was built in 1938 and is located beside other archaeological remains that date back to the 1760’s.

Beyond Al Zubarah, the Al-Rekayat (“well” in Arabic) fort has been recently restored by Qatar Museums. The fort was among others that were renovated in the 1980’s, with its origin dating back between the 17th and 19th centuries.

History of Architecture in Qatar Tour – 21 March (English) and 24 March (Arabic)

The final tour of the programme ends at the National Museum of Qatar, where visitors can learn about Doha’s architectural history and key traditional patterns that embellish every aspect of the country—including West Bay’s skyscrapers.

The tour blends the past, present and future of Qatar’s architecture and will take place from 4pm until 5 pm.

Tickets for Marchitecture can be booked through Qatar Museums’ website and those who would like to become Culture Pass members can apply for it online. Whilst the events are open to all members of the public, priority will be given to those who hold the Culture Pass Plus and Culture Pass Family members.

