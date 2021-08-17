Qatar Museums launches public art competition for students with QAR 25,000 prize

The winner will see their artwork displayed in public places around Qatar.

Creative students and fresh graduates can now submit their proposals for the Public Art Competition for a chance to win QR 25,000 to bring their concept to life, Qatar Museums [QM] has announced.

University students and graduates who completed their studies within the last two years are eligible to enter the exciting competition for a chance to see their art displayed temporarily in public places in Doha.

Up to five winning proposals will be chosen for the grand prize to turn their concept into reality by December 2021.

The public artwork proposal must be created using recycled materials, in line with QM’s sustainability policy under the “No Waste” slogan, the institution announced, adding that the artists should consider the nature of public artworks as works that are “accessible and susceptible to touch.”

“While the type of material to be used must be found materials and everyday objects to create the sculptures, the theme of the sculpture itself is open. The students must consider what message they would like to convey through their work,” QM said on its website.

“Students are to consider the choice of materials, durability, foundation work, fabricators, and installation methods when finalising a public art proposal,” the institute added.

Public Art Curatorial Planning is also set to arrange a series of workshops with established local artists who are familiar with recycled material artwork for students to gain a better understanding of how to re-use various materials and understands the versatility of recycled artworks.

“These workshops will be offered to the selected students for them to further develop and enhance their designs,” QM said.

A plethora of artists have used recycled materials for their pieces, QM said, including Subodh Gupta, Guerra de la Paz, Yuken Teruya, and Dotun Popoola.

Such pieces inspire young artists to challenge themselves and create meaningful art pieces.

Read also: Walk and chill: Two air-conditioned parks to open in Qatar.

Qatar Museums’ public art programmes contribute to the widespread dissemination of Qatari culture in the streets of Doha. Each piece displayed across the country has a deep meaning that unites societies and inspires creativity and transformation.

The art also has the ability to transform public places into free museums overflowing with creativity and beauty, attracting attention and starting broader conversations about the importance of art as a form of expression.

This would open new pathways and opportunities to those who want to become creative artists and museum experts in the future, turning Qatar into an important art hub for many to admire around the world.

The deadline for proposal submission is September, according to QM.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube