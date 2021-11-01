Qatar Museum’s new M7 to boost local fashion, design industry

The 29,000-square-meter facility will serve as a catalyst for creativity in people of all ages and backgrounds.

Qatar’s fashion and design industry is set to bloom with the country’s latest opening of a five-story facility dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Established under the leadership of Qatar Museums’ Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, M7 aims to empower all designers to explore, develop and collaborate successfully with businesses to enhance the nation’s growing creative minds.

With the opening on 5 November, the building is set to serve as a catalyst for the community’s creativity.

“At M7, we are dedicated to empowering designers and creatives to explore, collaborate and develop successful businesses,” said Maha al-Sulaiti, director of M7.

“Through comprehensive programmes, M7 equips aspiring creative entrepreneurs with the skills and know-how to realise their business ambitions. It is indeed an exciting and inspiring time for designers in Qatar and M7 is honoured to support and nurture the local creative ecosystem.”

The state-of-the-art 29,000 sqm facility in Msheireb Downtown will provide all necessary tools and expertise to designers to turn their concepts into reality before then taking it to the market – catering to the ever-changing demands of the country’s fashion industry.

Stunning design

M7’s interior spaces, designed by John McAslan + Partners, are organised uniquely around a skylit atrium, in which light filters down through a patterned screen inspired by traditional Qatari architecture.

The building will host world-class exhibitions, educational programmes, and public discussions for all interested in exploring their creativity and artistic visions.

“Because the future of Qatar depends on cultivating the creative potential of all its citizens, Qatar Museums has developed M7 to raise public awareness of the vast influence of fashion and design as an industry and to provide much-needed support for Qatar’s own burgeoning creative sector, from concept design to the production line,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa in a statement.

A plethora of offerings will also be available through its Resident Partners as part of QM’s efforts to help build a strong creative ecosystem in Qatar.

Workshops and training opportunities will also be offered at the facility, in addition to incubator spaces such as a ground-floor public café, a concept store, a co-working space, a multimedia gallery, and two exhibition galleries of approximately 900sqm each, QM said.

To top the excitement, Christian Dior Designer of Dreams is scheduled as the inaugural exhibition and will open its doors on 6 November as part of the annual Qatar Creates cultural initiative.

The exhibition is dedicated to showcasing Dior’s unique heritage and will be open for the community to enjoy at M7 until 30 March 2022.

To offer a unique and one-of-a-kind experience, the exhibition has been adapted specifically for Qatar, with a collection from the private collection belonging to Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

“There could not be a more fitting time to open M7 and present Christian Dior Designer of Dreams, its first major exhibition, as Qatar Creates begins its celebration of fashion and design,” Sheikha Al Mayassa added.

“We have the opportunity to introduce our young and emerging creators to some of the top industry professionals who will be in Doha to share their contributions and experience the very best that Qatar has to offer.”

In collaboration with well-known partners, M7 will also host masterclasses by industry leaders, skill development workshops, one-on-one mentorships, and school-based programming.