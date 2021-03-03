Qatar Museums reveals diverse March art exhibitions

Are you an art enthusiast? Qatar Museums [QM] has put together a number of exhibitions for your enjoyment!

QM has organised a number of exciting events and exhibitions for the upcoming months.

The ‘Acts of Listening from Future Generations’ exhibition at the Doha Fire Station, the art show inspires people to open their minds and look “into the world of sound in an experience which focuses on sonic reflections promoted by the artists and the environment.”

It is curated by David Suarez Mira, a journalist, museum advisor, and independent curator. His projects allow the audience to build a dynamic relationship with the artists in multiple trans-media and community-based formats.

But be quick! The exhibition will conclude on March 6.

Sticking with the Fire Station, at least 10 artists will be featuring their artwork at Gallery 3 and 4.

Among the artists are Sonic Jeel, Mubarak al-Thani, Alya al-Khalifa, Asma Derouiche, Guillaume Rouseré, Mariam Rafehi, Robin Pender, Sebastián Betancur, Ilija Aritonovic and Ivan Aleksic.

The detailed artwork will undoubtedly leave all enthusiasts in awe.

It doesn’t stop there. The museum is also showcasing the “Grey Times” exhibition in its Garage Gallery, featuring pieces from artists who took part in the fifth edition of its annual Artist in Residence Programme (AIR5).

The artwork serves to answer the artists’ curiosity as they answer ‘Who am I?’ and ‘Who are they?” giving the viewer a fascinating look into their creativity.

This includes an installation titled “Fragmented Realities”, which “takes on our dreams – a source of inspiration that cannot be controlled. Each experience explored in this work is individually unique but universal in its element.”

The exhibition takes place every Saturday to Thursday, between 9am and 7pm, and between 1:30pm and 7pm on Fridays. It will close its doors to the public on July 24.

Finally, QM’s Marchitecture, an annual event that invites Culture Pass members to attend activities, will hold its first activity this Saturday at 11am.

The event will be led by Dr. Mousallam Sakka Amini, an architect and professor in Islamic architecture,

Marchitecture’s Face-to-Face Design Tour will give attendees the opportunity to explore antiquity in architecture.

Amini himself is the owner of a vast unique collection of antiques, each of which tells a different and fascinating story, according to QM.

Other activities include Virtual Hub Talk on Reinventing Cities on March 10 at 7pm, Face-to-Face Design Tour to explore the Alwadi Hotel, Doha McGallery Hotel Collection at Downtown Msheireb on March 15 at 3pm.

