Qatar Museums to host region’s first Jeff Koons exhibition

Jeff Koons: Lost in America will be the artist’s first exhibition in the Arab Gulf.

Qatar Museums (QM) is set to present the first Jeff Koons exhibitions in the Gulf region. The exhibit will open on 21 November as part of the Qatar-US 2021 Year of Culture.

Jeff Koons: Lost in America will be on display until March 31, 2022 at the Al Riwaq gallery.

Curated by Massimiliano Gioni, the exhibition looks into the mind and career of one of the most popular and well-known contemporary artists, whose work acts as a bridge between Pop Art, Minimalism and everyday objects.

Lost in America presents a depiction of American culture through Koons’s personal lens, starting with his childhood in suburban Pennsylvania.

The exhibition will feature more than 60 artworks from Koons’s four-decades-long career and is divided into 16 galleries.

Each will be introduced by an autobiographical text by Koons drawing from his memories, influences, and fascination with American visual culture.

Some of Koons’s best-known work will be on display from series such as The New (1980–87), Banality (1988), Celebration (1994–), Popeye (2002–2013) and Antiquity (2008–), alongside more recent works that will be shown for the first time at the Qatar exhibition.

In Koons’ paintings and sculptures, such as iconic pieces like Rabbit (1986), Balloon Dog (1994–2000) and Play-Doh (1994–2014), everyday objects and materials are turned into engaging artworks the raise questions of individuality versus the masses, with reflective pieces that urge viewers to think about transformation and the view of one’s self.

“We are greatly pleased that the Qatar – United States 2021 Year of Culture will include, as one of its most exciting programmes, the first major exhibition in the Gulf region of the work of the American artist Jeff Koons,” said QM Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

For Koons, it was a dream come true to be a part of the cultural exchange between Qatar and the US.

“I am honoured as an American artist to represent my country during the Year of Culture between Qatar and the US. I have had amazing opportunities over the last two decades to visit Qatar, seeing its sites and cultural institutions and meeting some of its people,” said the American artist.

Lost in America will open during the second half of Qatar Creates 2021.

Postponed from March to November 2021, Qatar Creates celebrates the best of arts and culture, fashion, and design through a dynamic and diverse programme of exhibition opening and events.

In light of Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Public Health, the exhibition opening date is subject to change.