Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

By Hala Abdallah

-

December 18 is upon us once again! 

On this day each year, Qataris along with residents take to the streets to celebrate the country that they consider home. Many decorate their cars and homes, draping them with national flags, others take to the corniche to witness the annual parade and cheer on as planes do acrobatic maneuvers overhead. 

Qatar is already in a festive mood following the news announced earlier this week by the Amiri Diwan declaring Thursday the 17th of December an official holiday as this year’s National Day falls on a Friday which is already a weekend.

So what better way to celebrate this long weekend than to participate in the outdoor events and celebrations while enjoying the cool weather?

This year, National Day celebrations will be a little different than previous ones due to the COVID-19 restrictions and precautionary measures. However, there will still be a lot of fun activities on offer, with a ton of all-day happenings going on in Doha! 

Read also: 18 Qatari artists take on National Day at Doha Fire Station exhibition

Doha News has compiled its top 5 events for Qatar National Day 2020.

Qatar National Day 2020 parade and Air show

Now here’s an exciting thing for everyone in Doha, there will be an airshow as part of the National Day parade. The show can be seen from different spots in Doha and is accessible to the public as well.  

The usual annual national parade will also be hosted at the Corniche and will start at 9am. Unfortunately,  due to COVID-19 precautionary measures the parade is restricted to an invite-only list, for families of front-line workers and those in the health sector. There will be a special dedication to those who’ve been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, with medics also marching alongside battalions of the different security sectors.

This parade with MOI, Emiri Guards, Lekhwiya, Civil Defense, air force, navy and many more can be watched on Qatar TV and AlKass TV, and streamed online on www.doha360.qa so don’t worry if you can’t be there in person! 

Top places where to watch the Qatar National Day fireworks with a good view!

One of the best parts about Qatar National Day is undoubtedly the fireworks that shower the skies with their colorful lights.

Music, lights, and giant fireworks will take place along the Corniche!

The best spots with good views beside the Corniche are Katara and Bandar (the dhow harbour). 

The show will be open to the public for those planning on heading down to the scene for the live experience. Nonetheless, social distancing guidelines and precautionary measures are to be adhered to, to ensure everyone’s safety.

The annual fireworks show is set to kick off at 8pm on Friday.

Read also: Annual Darb Al Saai event cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Amiri Cup Final 2020

The Amiri Cup 2020 final between Al Sadd and Al Arabi kicks off on December 18 and will be held at the brand new Al Rayyan Stadium. The match will kick-off at 7 PM. 

The Amiri Cup is the biggest domestic football cup competition in the country.

Following discussions between the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), those wanting to attend must obtain either a positive COVID-19 antibodies test or a negative COVID-19 test certificate to be allowed access into the stadium. 

Fans eligible to attend the final should be Qatar ID holders. Additionally,  attendants are required to abide by strict social distancing directives which include wearing a face mask, showing their Ehteraz app upon arrival and adhering to the seating plan. 

The 40,000-capacity stadium is adjacent to the Mall of Qatar and within walking distance of Al Riffa metro station – on the system’s Green Line. Mall of Qatar will also be all set with festive decorations celebrating the National Day. Additionally, visitors can expect to witness a number of entertainment surprises. Activities at the mall usually start at 2 PM and end at 9 PM.

Qatar National Day 360 WYAK competition

The QND 360 WYNAK is a competition and award program streamed on “Doha 360” channel and its media platforms. 

The idea of this program is to encourage people to participate and interact through questions asked by the host. These questions will be related to Qatar’s history and heritage. All followers on social media are eligible to participate in the competition, with a chance to win some great prizes.

The program will be live streamed on www.doha360.qa.

Read also: Al-Sadd football team breaks through to Amir Cup final

Special events at Lagoona mall

Lagoona mall will be hosting special exciting events and activities this year!

Visitors can enjoy the Traditional Dhow Show, miniature dhow light show parade in the water feature at the Piazza area, a traditional tent, gift distribution booths, and get their instagram game on with a variety of different displays for photo ops.

The events will enlighten people about the history of Qatar, its rich culture and heritage, and most importantly the great achievements of the country throughout the years.

The event is already underway and will continue until the 16th of December 2020 from 4pm until 10pm during weekdays and from 4pm until 12 midnight during weekends.

Comment below and tell us what your plans are for QND 2022? 

