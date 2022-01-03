21.6 C
Qatar National Library highlights region’s literary history

By Rejan Gaafar

-

A series of events will take place this month highlighting the importance of literature in the Arab world at the Qatar National Library (QNL) 

QNL will host events this January to explore the history of writing and literature in the Arab world with the aim of connecting young readers to past generations through a series of workshops, lectures, and community forums that will last till the end of the month.

On Sunday, Dr. Nourediine Al Hamidi, a professor from Cadi Ayyad University in Morocco gave a lecture on historical libraries in the Islamic World, what they contain, their fate, and their misfortunes. On January 15, children are invited to join teachers from Ibn Taymiyyah Secondary School to learn and discuss the importance of reading and how it can influence their personal lives and careers.

The French Embassy in Qatar’s cultural service will be participating in an event on January 18 alongside QNL and the French institute to present “Afkar: Rethinking Art and Philosophy from the Middle East to the West.” The event will host experts expected to debate and discuss differences between the Middle East and Europe through a concept of “transfer of studies” that is believed to contribute to the Arab-Islamic thought process in European intellectual modernity.

Read also: Qatar takes on UNESCO role to protect cultural property in conflicts

Towards the end of the month, literature fanatics can explore several webinars revolving around Arab American literature and its influence. These webinars include “Novel and Poetry in Arab American Literature,” which will be discussed by award-winning authors Helen Zughaib, George Abraham, and Sarah M.A. Gualtieri.

Postgraduate researchers will join the Library’s Science Majlis on January 29 to give support, tips, and advice on how to progress in one’s academic journey.

QNL plans to wrap up the month with an exhibition exploring “Arab Immigrants in the US: Pursuing the American Dream.” This exhibition will explore the journeys of some Arab immigrants and the cultural conflicts they have faced.

Business

