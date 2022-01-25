Qatar National Library returns to normal opening hours amid dip in Covid cases

It’s time to go back to your favourite study spot after months of capacity restrictions.

Qatar National Library has announced that it will go back to normal opening hours starting Tuesday, after months of Covid-19 capacity restrictions.

“We’re pleased to announce that, starting from Tuesday, we will go back to our normal opening hours,” the Library said on its website.

The library will now be open from Saturday to Thursday from 8am-8pm, the institution announced, and from 4pm-8pm on Fridays. Visits however will only be allowed through appointments until further notice, to avoid overcrowding and limit the spread of Covid-19.

Click here to book your visit.

Only fully vaccinated individuals and those older than the age of 12 are allowed to enter the building, in line with the precautionary regulations implemented by the ministry of health.

The latest news comes as the Gulf nation’s daily Covid-19 cases continue to gradually dip in recent days. On Monday, health authorities reported 2,748 new cases, as opposed to the 4,206 that was being reported earlier this month.

The country’s biggest library yet has over a million books and a plethora of studying and reading spots for all those who enjoy a quiet, relaxing place to work or study.

The facility also includes millions of digital books and research papers that can be easily accessed through its website or using one of its many computers available inside the library.

Meanwhile, borrowed books that were due on or after December 25, 2021, have been automatically renewed until 28 February 2022, QNL noted.

“Users can still return the books manually to the bins installed at the Library’s main entrance, or at the Drive-Thru station by the road outside the Library, anytime without the need for an appointment,” it said on its website.

As for youngsters, family visits remain prohibited in the Children’s Library until further notice. Parents, however, can still visit the library to borrow books for their young ones, the library assured.