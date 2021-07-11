Qatar Olympic body to host refugee olympians at camp

Qatar Olympic Committee is a founding partner in the International Olympic Refugee Foundation.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) will host a camp for the Refugee Olympic Team participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the organisation said.

Some 29 athletes from 11 countries make up the Refugee Olympic Team, all of whom will compete in 12 sports in the Olympic Games in Japan.

This includes athletics, swimming, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, judo, karate, taekwondo, sport of shooting, weightlifting and wrestling.

The team includes players whose countries face difficulties and could not support the athletes in their pursuit of a career in sports.

The camp comes as part of Qatar’s global support for refugees and as an initiative that reflects a partnership between the QOC, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees through the Olympic Refugee Foundation.

The IOC first formed the Refugee Olympic Team in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. The QOC is a founding partner in the International Olympic Refugee Foundation

The Games will be held from 23 July 23 to 8 August.

Earlier this year, the IOC, in coordination with the QOC, confirmed the establishment of pre-Games Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Qatar and Rwanda will host pre-Games vaccination hubs for all Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes that have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccines.

The two vaccination centres will allow participants for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics who are unable to get vaccinated in their home countries to take the jab before heading to the Games in Japan.

The IOC has been in contact with a few National Olympic Committees (NOC) whose athletes have not been able to access vaccination programmes. These athletes are eligible to travel to either a hub in Doha or in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Concerned NOCs can apply for travel support from Olympic Solidarity should they need it, with IOC ready to cover travel costs if necessary.