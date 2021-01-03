Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2021 sports calendar

63 events planned for this year, here’s all you need to know.

The sport calendar for 2021 has been packed with some 63 events , including 30 international ones, the most prominent of which are the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup (February 1 – 11), the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour (February 22 to 26) and the Longines Global Champions Tour (March 4 to 6)

Starting from next month, people in Qatar will be able to enjoy some of the excitement that will be on offer throughout the year, with Africa’s top football clubs competing in the TOTAL Super Cup.

Read also: FIFA Club World Cup Qatar: Here’s all you need to know

On the first of April 2021, Qatar will be hosting the convention of International School Sports Federation (ISF) as the country continues to encourage young people to get involved in sports.

Following the ISF event, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) General Assembly will take place on the fifth of June as the location and time to be yet announced.

International events

Among the 30 international events planned for 2021 are the Austrian Open Qualifiers (January 10 to 13) the Doha Judo Masters (January 11 to 13) the Doha Fencing Grand Prix (January 29 to 31), the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Open (February 20 to March 13), the 35th Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship (February 26 to 28) , Qatar Total Tennis Open (March 1 to 7), the Qatar ExxonMobil (March 8 to 14) and many more including swimming, basketball and athletics competitions.

One sport that’s been increasing in popularity in Qatar over the past year is Padel, this year’s calendar has some good news for enthusiasts with the World Padel Championships also taking place in Doha. It was meant to take place last year but got suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read also: ‘Quantum leap’: Qatari officials react to Asian Games 2030 victory

Local sports events

On the local level, the calendar shows a great number of events planned in Doha.

Starting from next month, the Qatar Basketball Cup final will kick off on the 3rd of February.

As for National Sport Day which is set to be on the 9th of february, a phenomenal sports event is expected this year according to QOC.

You can see a more detailed schedule of all the different events planned for by the QOC below



Are you a sports fan? Which event are you most excited for this year? Stay tuned for more updates on this year’s sports season.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

SPORT NEW 2021 CALENDAR

Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No 1 Tennis (Open Australian) and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton and Tennis Khalifa Complex Squash 2021 January 13 2021 January 10 Masters World Judo 2 & Judo, Taekwondo Qatar Federation Karate 2021 January 13 2021 January 11 Hall Lusail EPEE Pirx Grand Fencing Qatar 3 & Weightlifting Qatar Federation Fencing 2021 January 31 2021 January 29 Academy Aspire 4 – 10K Senior Challenger Psa 1 QSF Squash and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton and Tennis Khalifa Complex Squash 2021 February 4 2021 January 31 Football – Cup Super African 5 2021 February 1 2021 February 1 determined be To Federation Football Qatar Football – Cup World clubs 6 2021 February 11 2021 February 1 qatar Federation Football Qatar Final Basketball Cup Qatar 7 Basketball Qatar Federation 2021 February 3 2021 February 3 club Sports Gharrafa Al Day Sports National 8 2021 February 9 2021 February 9 Qatar institutions State 9 – qualifiers 2021 cup ASIA FIBA Basketball For 3 window Basketball Qatar Federation hall Club Gharafa Al February 18 2021 2021 February 21 10 WTT Contenders WTT Open Qatar Contenders WTT Contenders Star Teniss Table Qatar Federation Hall Lusail February 20 2021 2021 March 13 (*) Tour World Volleyball Beach 11 Beach Katara Federation Volleyball Qatar February 22 2021 2021 February 26 12 International Bank Commercial Al – Championship Equestrian Shaqab determined be To Shaqab Al February 25 2021 2021 February 27 13 Amateur Open Qatar – WAGR Golf – edition 35th – Championship Club Golf Doha Federation Golf Qatar February 26 2021 2021 February 28 14 for Qualifiers Handball Beach Asian Juniors and Juniors 2021 March 1 2021 March 1 Club Gharafa Al Federation Handball Qatar Tennis – Open Total Qatar 15 and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton and Tennis Khalifa Complex Squash 2021 March 7 2021 March 1 16 Jumping Show Tour World Longines Shaqab Al – Championship 2021 March 6 2021 March 4 determined be To Shaqab Al 17 (****) Tour World Volleyball Beach 2021 Katara/ 2021 March 12 2021 March 8 Beach Katara Federation Vollyball Qatar Tennis – Open ExxonMobil Qatar 18 and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton and Tennis Khalifa Complex Squash 2021 March 14 2021 March 8 19 Artistic Gymnastics for Cup World Apparatus) MAG – WAG (finale Gemnasyics Qatar Federation Sports of Academy Aspire – Excellence 2021 March 13 2021 March 10 20 Masters Qatar Bank Commercial Golf – edition 2021rd – 24 2021 March 14 2021 March 11 Club Golf City Education Federation Golf Qatar 21 WORLD SWIM MARATHON FINA SERIES Swimming Qatar Federation 2021 March 12 2021 March 12 Beach Katara 22 Qualification Single Olympic World 2021 Tokyo Teniss Table Qatar Federation 2021 March 20 2021 March 15 Hall Lusail 23 Tournament Junior Asian Qatar 1st Tennis – under & years 14 and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton and Tennis Khalifa Complex Squash 2021 March 27 2021 March 22 24 Masters Doha – tour world 3×3 FIBA 2021 Basketball Qatar Federation Al for playgrounds Beach Club Gharafa 2021 March 27 2021 March 26 25 Tournament Junior Asian Qatar 2nd Tennis – under & years 14 and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton and Tennis Khalifa Complex Squash 2021 April 3 2021 March 29 Final Cup Basketballs’ Emir the HH 26 Basketball Qatar Federation 2021 March 30 2021 March 30 club Sports Gharrafa Al

SPORT NEW

2021 CALENDAR

Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No Final Volleyball Cup Qatar 27 Association Volleyball Qatar Volleyball Qatar hall Federation 2021 March 30 2021 March 30 28 school the of conclusion The program Olympic Sports School Qatar Federation 2021 April 1 2021 April 1 Dome Aspire 29 for Conference Assembly General Sports School Sports School Qatar Federation 2021 April 1 2021 April 1 Dome Aspire Final Cup Volleyballs’ Emir the HH 30 Association Volleyball Qatar Volleyball Qatar hall Federation 2021 April 17 2021 April 17 31 – 5K Senior Challenger Psa 2 QSF Squash and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex 2021 May 26 2021 May 23 32 Athletics League Diamond Championship 2021 May 28 2021 May 28 Club Sports Qatar Federation Athletics Qatar Final Handball Cup Qatar 33 2021 June 1 2021 June 1 hall sport Duhail Federation Handball Qatar Final Cup Handball s’Emir the HH 34 2021 June 1 2021 June 1 hall sport Duhail Federation Handball Qatar Congress2021 General FINA 35 Federation Swimming Qatar – Center Conference Hotel Sheraton 2021 June 5 2021 June 5 Championship Junior GCC 36 Federation Vollyball Qatar Volleyball Qatar hall Federation 2021 August 1 2021 August 1 Championship Swimming GCC 37 Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar August 19 2021 2021 August 22 38 Tennis Table Asian 25 Championshipa Tiness Table Qatar Federation Attiyah-Al Hamad bin Ali Club Sports Sadd-Al, Hall September 1 2021 September 10 2021 39 – 5k Senior Challenger Psa 3 QSF Squash and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex September 12 2021 September 15 2021 Contenders Youth WTT Open Qatar 40 Tiness Table Qatar Federation Attiyah-Al Hamad bin Ali Club Sports Sadd-Al, Hall October 10 2021 October 17 2021 Squash – Open Junior Qatar 41 and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex October 10 2021 2021 October 14 42 Tennis World ITF s’Men Qatar 1st Tour and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex October 11 2021 October 17 2021 43 Tennis World ITFs’ Men Qatar 2nd Tour and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex October 18 2021 October 24 2021 2021 Cup World Swimming FINA 44 Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar October 21 2021 October 23 2021 45 Tennis World ITFs’ Men Qatar 3rd Tour and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex October 25 2021 October 31 2021 46 – Cup Teams Junior Asian Qatar Tennis and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex November 1 2021 November 1 2021 day Excellence Sports 47 determined be To Committee Olympic Qatar November 1 2021 November 1 2021 TBC (padel) world 48 and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex November 15 2021 November 28 2021 49 Tour Tennis World ITF Qatar 1st (Group4 (Junior and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex November 22 2021 November 28 2021 Cup Triathlon Asian 50 Triathlon and Cycling Qatar Federation Lusail or Katara November 26 2021 November 26 2021 51 – qualifiers 2023 cup world FIBA Basketball For 1 window hall Club Gharafa Al Federation Basketball Qatar November 28 2021 November 29 2021 52 Tour Tennis World ITF Qatar 2nd (Group4 (Junior and Squash, Tennis Qatar Federation Badminton Squash and Tennis Khalifa Complex November 29 2021 December 5 2021

SPORT NEW

2021 CALENDAR