Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2021 sports calendar

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesNews

63 events planned for this year, here’s all you need to know.

The sport calendar for 2021 has been packed with some 63 events , including 30 international ones, the most prominent of which are the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup (February 1 – 11), the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour (February 22 to 26)  and the Longines Global Champions Tour (March 4 to 6) 

Starting from next month, people in Qatar will be able to enjoy some of the excitement that will be on offer throughout the year, with Africa’s top football clubs competing in the TOTAL Super Cup. 

On the first of April 2021, Qatar will be hosting the convention of International School Sports Federation (ISF) as the country continues to encourage young people to get involved in sports.

Following the ISF event, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) General Assembly will take place on the fifth of June as the location and time to be yet announced.

International events 

Among the 30 international events planned for 2021 are the Austrian Open Qualifiers  (January 10 to 13) the Doha Judo Masters (January 11 to 13) the Doha Fencing Grand Prix (January 29 to 31), the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Open (February 20 to March 13), the 35th Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship (February 26 to 28) ,  Qatar Total Tennis Open (March 1 to 7), the Qatar ExxonMobil  (March 8 to 14) and many more including swimming, basketball and athletics competitions.

One sport that’s been increasing in popularity in Qatar over the past year is Padel, this year’s calendar has some good news for enthusiasts with the World Padel Championships also taking place in Doha. It was meant to take place last year but got suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Local sports events 

On the local level, the calendar shows a great number of events planned in Doha. 

Starting from next month, the Qatar Basketball Cup final will kick off on the 3rd of February. 

As for National Sport Day which is set to be on the 9th of february, a phenomenal sports event is expected this year according to QOC. 

You can see a more detailed schedule of all the different events planned for by the QOC below

Are you a sports fan? Which event are you most excited for this year? Stay tuned for more updates on this year’s sports season.

 SPORT NEW 2021 CALENDAR

Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No
1 Tennis (Open Australian) and Squash, Tennis Qatar

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 January 13 2021 January 10
Masters World Judo 2 & Judo, Taekwondo Qatar

 Federation Karate

 2021 January 13 2021 January 11 Hall Lusail
EPEE Pirx Grand Fencing Qatar 3 & Weightlifting Qatar

Federation Fencing

 2021 January 31 2021 January 29 Academy Aspire 
4 – 10K Senior Challenger Psa 1 QSF

Squash

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 February 4 2021 January 31
Football – Cup Super African 5 2021 February 1 2021 February 1 determined be To Federation Football Qatar 
Football – Cup World clubs 6 2021 February 11 2021 February 1 qatar Federation Football Qatar 
Final Basketball Cup Qatar 7 Basketball Qatar

 Federation

 2021 February 3 2021 February 3 club Sports Gharrafa Al
Day Sports National 8 2021 February 9 2021 February 9 Qatar institutions State 
9 – qualifiers 2021 cup ASIA FIBA

Basketball For 3 window

 Basketball Qatar 

 Federation

 hall Club Gharafa Al February 18

 2021

 2021 February 21
10 WTT Contenders WTT Open Qatar

Contenders WTT Contenders Star

 Teniss Table Qatar 

 Federation

 Hall Lusail February 20

 2021

 2021 March 13
(*) Tour World Volleyball Beach 11 Beach Katara Federation Volleyball Qatar  February 22

 2021

 2021 February 26
12 International Bank Commercial 

 Al – Championship Equestrian 

Shaqab

 determined be To Shaqab Al February 25

 2021

 2021 February 27
13 Amateur Open Qatar – WAGR

 Golf – edition 35th – Championship

 Club Golf Doha Federation Golf Qatar February 26

 2021

 2021 February 28
14 for Qualifiers Handball Beach Asian

 Juniors and Juniors

 2021 March 1 2021 March 1 Club Gharafa Al Federation Handball Qatar
Tennis – Open Total Qatar 15 and Squash, Tennis Qatar

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 March 7 2021 March 1
16 Jumping Show Tour World Longines

 Shaqab Al – Championship

 2021 March 6 2021 March 4 determined be To Shaqab Al
17 (****) Tour World Volleyball Beach 

 2021 Katara/ 

 2021 March 12 2021 March 8 Beach Katara Federation Vollyball Qatar
Tennis – Open ExxonMobil Qatar 18 and Squash, Tennis Qatar

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 March 14 2021 March 8
19 Artistic Gymnastics for Cup World

 Apparatus) MAG – WAG (finale

 Gemnasyics Qatar 

Federation

 Sports of Academy 

 Aspire – Excellence

 2021 March 13 2021 March 10
20 Masters Qatar Bank Commercial

 Golf – edition 2021rd – 24

 2021 March 14 2021 March 11 Club Golf City Education Federation Golf Qatar
21 WORLD SWIM MARATHON FINA

SERIES

 Swimming Qatar 

 Federation

 2021 March 12 2021 March 12 Beach Katara
22 Qualification Single Olympic World

2021 Tokyo

 Teniss Table Qatar 

 Federation

 2021 March 20 2021 March 15 Hall Lusail
23 Tournament Junior Asian Qatar 1st

Tennis – under & years 14

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 March 27 2021 March 22
24 Masters Doha – tour world 3×3 FIBA

2021

 Basketball Qatar 

Federation

 Al for playgrounds Beach  Club Gharafa 2021 March 27 2021 March 26
25 Tournament Junior Asian Qatar 2nd

Tennis – under & years 14

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 April 3 2021 March 29
Final Cup Basketballs’ Emir the HH 26 Basketball Qatar

 Federation

 2021 March 30 2021 March 30 club Sports Gharrafa Al

 

 SPORT NEW 

2021 CALENDAR

Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No
Final Volleyball Cup Qatar 27 Association Volleyball Qatar  Volleyball Qatar

 hall Federation

 2021 March 30 2021 March 30
28 school the of conclusion The

 program Olympic

 Sports School Qatar 

 Federation

 2021 April 1 2021 April 1 Dome Aspire
29 for Conference Assembly General 

Sports School

 Sports School Qatar 

 Federation

 2021 April 1 2021 April 1 Dome Aspire
Final Cup Volleyballs’ Emir the HH 30 Association Volleyball Qatar  Volleyball Qatar

 hall Federation

 2021 April 17 2021 April 17
31 – 5K Senior Challenger Psa 2 QSF

Squash

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex

 2021 May 26 2021 May 23
32 Athletics League Diamond

 Championship

 2021 May 28 2021 May 28 Club Sports Qatar Federation Athletics Qatar
Final Handball Cup Qatar 33 2021 June 1 2021 June 1 hall sport Duhail Federation Handball Qatar 
Final Cup Handball s’Emir the HH 34 2021 June 1 2021 June 1 hall sport Duhail Federation Handball Qatar 
Congress2021 General FINA 35 Federation Swimming Qatar  – Center Conference

 Hotel Sheraton

 2021 June 5 2021 June 5
Championship Junior GCC 36 Federation Vollyball Qatar  Volleyball Qatar

 hall Federation

 2021 August 1 2021 August 1
Championship Swimming GCC 37 Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar  August 19

 2021

 2021 August 22
38 Tennis Table Asian 25

Championshipa

 Tiness Table Qatar 

Federation

 Attiyah-Al Hamad bin Ali Club Sports Sadd-Al, Hall September 1 2021 September 10 

2021
39 – 5k Senior Challenger Psa 3 QSF

Squash

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 September 12 2021 September 15 

2021
Contenders Youth WTT Open Qatar 40 Tiness Table Qatar

Federation

 Attiyah-Al Hamad bin Ali Club Sports Sadd-Al, Hall October 10 

2021

 October 17 

2021
Squash – Open Junior Qatar 41 and Squash, Tennis Qatar

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 October 10 

 2021

 2021 October 14
42 Tennis World ITF s’Men Qatar 1st

Tour

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 October 11 

2021

 October 17 

2021
43 Tennis World ITFs’ Men Qatar 2nd

Tour

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 October 18 

2021

 October 24 

2021
2021 Cup World Swimming FINA 44 Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar  October 21

2021

 October 23 

2021
45 Tennis World ITFs’ Men Qatar 3rd

 Tour

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 October 25 

2021

 October 31 

2021
46 – Cup Teams Junior Asian Qatar

Tennis

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 November 1 2021 November 1 

2021
day Excellence Sports 47 determined be To Committee Olympic Qatar  November 1

2021

 November 1 

2021
TBC (padel) world 48 and Squash, Tennis Qatar

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 November 15 2021 November 28 

2021
49 Tour Tennis World ITF Qatar 1st

(Group4 (Junior

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 November 22 2021 November 28 

2021
Cup Triathlon Asian 50 Triathlon and Cycling Qatar

 Federation

 Lusail or Katara November 26

2021

 November 26 

2021
51 – qualifiers 2023 cup world FIBA

 Basketball For 1 window

 hall Club Gharafa Al Federation Basketball Qatar November 28

2021

 November 29 

2021
52 Tour Tennis World ITF Qatar 2nd

(Group4 (Junior

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 Squash and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex

 November 29 2021 December 5 

2021

 

 SPORT NEW 

2021 CALENDAR

Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No
44 Cup World Swimming FINA

 2021

 2021 October 23 2021 October 21 Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar
45 World ITFs’ Men Qatar 3rd

 Tour Tennis

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

 Complex Squash

 2021 October 31 2021 October 25
46 Teams Junior Asian Qatar

Tennis – Cup

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 November 1 

 2021

 2021 November 1
day Excellence Sports 47 determined be To Committee Olympic Qatar  November 1

 2021

 2021 November 1
TBC (padel) world 48 and Squash, Tennis Qatar

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 November 15 

 2021

 2021 November 28
49 Tennis World ITF Qatar 1st

(Group4 (Junior Tour

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 November 22 

 2021

 2021 November 28
Cup Triathlon Asian 50 Triathlon and Cycling Qatar

 Federation

 Lusail or Katara November 26

 2021

 2021 November 26
51 2023 cup world FIBA 

 For 1 window – qualifiers 

Basketball

 hall Club Gharafa Al Federation Basketball Qatar November 28

 2021

 2021 November 29
52 World ITF Qatar 2nd

(Group4 (Junior Tour Tennis

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 November 29 

 2021

 2021 December 5
53 Platinum PSA Classic Qatar

Squash – Senior

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 December 1 

 2021

 2021 December 1
54 Beach Olympic Qatar

 Championship

 determined be To Committee Olympic Qatar December 1

 2021

 2021 December 1
Relay Flag 55 determined be To Committee Olympic Qatar  December 1

 2021

 2021 December 1
56 Teams National Arab The  for 2021 Championship 

football

 Qatar Federation Football Qatar December 1

 2021

 2021 December 18
57 World ITFs’ Men Qatar 4th

 Tour Tennis

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 December 6 

 2021

 2021 December 12
58 International 7th Qatar

Weightlifting – cup

 Fencing & Weightlifting Qatar  Federation Hotel Blu Radisson December 10

 2021

 2021 December 15
59 World ITFs’ Men Qatar 5th

 Tour Tennis

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 December 13 

 2021

 2021 December 19
60 Challenger Psa 4 QSF

Squash – 30K Senior

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 December 19 

 2021

 2021 December 23
61 World ITFs’ Men Qatar 6th

 Tour Tennis

 and Squash, Tennis Qatar 

 Federation Badminton

 and Tennis Khalifa 

Complex Squash

 December 20 

 2021

 2021 December 26
Final Football Cup Qatar 62 determined be To determined be To determined be To Federation Football Qatar 
63 Cup Footballs’ Emir the HH

 Final

 determined be To determined be To determined be To Federation Football Qatar

 

 

 

