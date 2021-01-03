Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2021 sports calendar

63 events planned for this year, here’s all you need to know.
The sport calendar for 2021 has been packed with some 63 events , including 30 international ones, the most prominent of which are the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup (February 1 – 11), the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour (February 22 to 26) and the Longines Global Champions Tour (March 4 to 6)
Starting from next month, people in Qatar will be able to enjoy some of the excitement that will be on offer throughout the year, with Africa’s top football clubs competing in the TOTAL Super Cup.
On the first of April 2021, Qatar will be hosting the convention of International School Sports Federation (ISF) as the country continues to encourage young people to get involved in sports.
Following the ISF event, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) General Assembly will take place on the fifth of June as the location and time to be yet announced.
International events
Among the 30 international events planned for 2021 are the Austrian Open Qualifiers (January 10 to 13) the Doha Judo Masters (January 11 to 13) the Doha Fencing Grand Prix (January 29 to 31), the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Open (February 20 to March 13), the 35th Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship (February 26 to 28) , Qatar Total Tennis Open (March 1 to 7), the Qatar ExxonMobil (March 8 to 14) and many more including swimming, basketball and athletics competitions.
One sport that’s been increasing in popularity in Qatar over the past year is Padel, this year’s calendar has some good news for enthusiasts with the World Padel Championships also taking place in Doha. It was meant to take place last year but got suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Local sports events
On the local level, the calendar shows a great number of events planned in Doha.
Starting from next month, the Qatar Basketball Cup final will kick off on the 3rd of February.
As for National Sport Day which is set to be on the 9th of february, a phenomenal sports event is expected this year according to QOC.
You can see a more detailed schedule of all the different events planned for by the QOC below
Are you a sports fan? Which event are you most excited for this year? Stay tuned for more updates on this year’s sports season.
SPORT NEW 2021 CALENDAR
|Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No
|1
|Tennis (Open Australian)
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| and Tennis Khalifa
Complex Squash
|2021 January 13 2021 January 10
|Masters World Judo 2
| & Judo, Taekwondo Qatar
Federation Karate
|2021 January 13 2021 January 11 Hall Lusail
|EPEE Pirx Grand Fencing Qatar 3
| & Weightlifting Qatar
Federation Fencing
|2021 January 31 2021 January 29 Academy Aspire
|4
|– 10K Senior Challenger Psa 1 QSF
Squash
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| and Tennis Khalifa
Complex Squash
|2021 February 4 2021 January 31
|Football – Cup Super African 5
|2021 February 1 2021 February 1 determined be To Federation Football Qatar
|Football – Cup World clubs 6
|2021 February 11 2021 February 1 qatar Federation Football Qatar
|Final Basketball Cup Qatar 7
|Basketball Qatar
Federation
|2021 February 3 2021 February 3 club Sports Gharrafa Al
|Day Sports National 8
|2021 February 9 2021 February 9 Qatar institutions State
|9
| – qualifiers 2021 cup ASIA FIBA
Basketball For 3 window
|Basketball Qatar
Federation
|hall Club Gharafa Al
| February 18
2021
|2021 February 21
|10
|WTT Contenders WTT Open Qatar
Contenders WTT Contenders Star
|Teniss Table Qatar
Federation
|Hall Lusail
| February 20
2021
|2021 March 13
|(*) Tour World Volleyball Beach 11
|Beach Katara Federation Volleyball Qatar
| February 22
2021
|2021 February 26
|12
| International Bank Commercial
Al – Championship Equestrian
Shaqab
|determined be To Shaqab Al
|February 25
2021
|2021 February 27
|13
|Amateur Open Qatar – WAGR
Golf – edition 35th – Championship
|Club Golf Doha Federation Golf Qatar
|February 26
2021
|2021 February 28
|14
|for Qualifiers Handball Beach Asian
Juniors and Juniors
|2021 March 1 2021 March 1 Club Gharafa Al Federation Handball Qatar
|Tennis – Open Total Qatar 15
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| and Tennis Khalifa
Complex Squash
|2021 March 7 2021 March 1
|16
|Jumping Show Tour World Longines
Shaqab Al – Championship
|2021 March 6 2021 March 4 determined be To Shaqab Al
|17
| (****) Tour World Volleyball Beach
2021 Katara/
|2021 March 12 2021 March 8 Beach Katara Federation Vollyball Qatar
|Tennis – Open ExxonMobil Qatar 18
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| and Tennis Khalifa
Complex Squash
|2021 March 14 2021 March 8
|19
|Artistic Gymnastics for Cup World
Apparatus) MAG – WAG (finale
|Gemnasyics Qatar
Federation
| Sports of Academy
Aspire – Excellence
|2021 March 13 2021 March 10
|20
|Masters Qatar Bank Commercial
Golf – edition 2021rd – 24
|2021 March 14 2021 March 11 Club Golf City Education Federation Golf Qatar
|21
| WORLD SWIM MARATHON FINA
SERIES
|Swimming Qatar
Federation
|2021 March 12 2021 March 12 Beach Katara
|22
|Qualification Single Olympic World
2021 Tokyo
|Teniss Table Qatar
Federation
|2021 March 20 2021 March 15 Hall Lusail
|23
|Tournament Junior Asian Qatar 1st
Tennis – under & years 14
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| and Tennis Khalifa
Complex Squash
|2021 March 27 2021 March 22
|24
|Masters Doha – tour world 3×3 FIBA
2021
|Basketball Qatar
Federation
|Al for playgrounds Beach Club Gharafa
|2021 March 27 2021 March 26
|25
|Tournament Junior Asian Qatar 2nd
Tennis – under & years 14
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| and Tennis Khalifa
Complex Squash
|2021 April 3 2021 March 29
|Final Cup Basketballs’ Emir the HH 26
| Basketball Qatar
Federation
|2021 March 30 2021 March 30 club Sports Gharrafa Al
SPORT NEW
2021 CALENDAR
|Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No
|Final Volleyball Cup Qatar 27
|Association Volleyball Qatar
|Volleyball Qatar
hall Federation
|2021 March 30 2021 March 30
|28
|school the of conclusion The
program Olympic
|Sports School Qatar
Federation
|2021 April 1 2021 April 1 Dome Aspire
|29
|for Conference Assembly General
Sports School
|Sports School Qatar
Federation
|2021 April 1 2021 April 1 Dome Aspire
|Final Cup Volleyballs’ Emir the HH 30
|Association Volleyball Qatar
| Volleyball Qatar
hall Federation
|2021 April 17 2021 April 17
|31
|– 5K Senior Challenger Psa 2 QSF
Squash
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
|2021 May 26 2021 May 23
|32
|Athletics League Diamond
Championship
|2021 May 28 2021 May 28 Club Sports Qatar Federation Athletics Qatar
|Final Handball Cup Qatar 33
|2021 June 1 2021 June 1 hall sport Duhail Federation Handball Qatar
|Final Cup Handball s’Emir the HH 34
|2021 June 1 2021 June 1 hall sport Duhail Federation Handball Qatar
|Congress2021 General FINA 35
|Federation Swimming Qatar
|– Center Conference
Hotel Sheraton
|2021 June 5 2021 June 5
|Championship Junior GCC 36
|Federation Vollyball Qatar
| Volleyball Qatar
hall Federation
|2021 August 1 2021 August 1
|Championship Swimming GCC 37
|Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar
| August 19
2021
|2021 August 22
|38
|Tennis Table Asian 25
Championshipa
|Tiness Table Qatar
Federation
|Attiyah-Al Hamad bin Ali Club Sports Sadd-Al, Hall
|September 1 2021
| September 10
2021
|39
|– 5k Senior Challenger Psa 3 QSF
Squash
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
|September 12 2021
| September 15
2021
|Contenders Youth WTT Open Qatar 40
| Tiness Table Qatar
Federation
|Attiyah-Al Hamad bin Ali Club Sports Sadd-Al, Hall
| October 10
2021
| October 17
2021
|Squash – Open Junior Qatar 41
| and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
| October 10
2021
|2021 October 14
|42
|Tennis World ITF s’Men Qatar 1st
Tour
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
| October 11
2021
| October 17
2021
|43
|Tennis World ITFs’ Men Qatar 2nd
Tour
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
| October 18
2021
| October 24
2021
|2021 Cup World Swimming FINA 44
|Center Aquatic Hamad Federation Swimming Qatar
| October 21
2021
| October 23
2021
|45
|Tennis World ITFs’ Men Qatar 3rd
Tour
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
| October 25
2021
| October 31
2021
|46
|– Cup Teams Junior Asian Qatar
Tennis
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
|November 1 2021
| November 1
2021
|day Excellence Sports 47
|determined be To Committee Olympic Qatar
| November 1
2021
| November 1
2021
|TBC (padel) world 48
| and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
|November 15 2021
| November 28
2021
|49
|Tour Tennis World ITF Qatar 1st
(Group4 (Junior
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
|November 22 2021
| November 28
2021
|Cup Triathlon Asian 50
| Triathlon and Cycling Qatar
Federation
|Lusail or Katara
|November 26
2021
| November 26
2021
|51
|– qualifiers 2023 cup world FIBA
Basketball For 1 window
|hall Club Gharafa Al Federation Basketball Qatar
|November 28
2021
| November 29
2021
|52
|Tour Tennis World ITF Qatar 2nd
(Group4 (Junior
|and Squash, Tennis Qatar
Federation Badminton
| Squash and Tennis Khalifa
Complex
|November 29 2021
| December 5
2021
SPORT NEW
2021 CALENDAR
|Date Ending Date Start Venue Host Event No
