Qatar Olympic Committee Beach Games begin

Qatar’s second edition of the Qatar Olympic Committee [QOC] Beach Games has kicked off on Saturday at the Cultural Village Katara, featuring hundreds of athletes fighting for the grand title.

This year’s competition is featuring more than 600 athletes taking part in five beach sports, including football, volleyball, basketball, swimming marathon and karate. Players from all ages and background are all set to show their capabilities in front of hundreds of supporting fans in the arenas.

The event is held from March 19 to March 25, 2022. Fans can head to Katara to witness the exceptional games live and cheer for their favourite athletes.

To encourage more participation, President of QOC Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, QOC’s First Vice-President Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana, and many other high-sports officials have attended the opening ceremony on Saturday, pushing the community to adopt an active live-style.

The latest edition also aims to promote beach sports in the Gulf nation, especially after the significant success of the 2019 ANOC Beach Games that was held in the heart of Doha.

So far, the tournament attracted solid support from a number of local organisations, including Cultural Village Katara, along with the Kobeco, A & H Sports and Elan Print.

Sustainability is also one of the main themes of the event. On the sidelines of the games, a number of educational and cultural programmes are also taking place to encourage residents and citizens in Qatar to preserve the environment.

One of the campaigns, ‘Water is Life,’ focuses on how important water is to sustain every day life and how it affects the longevity of sports.

QOC Legacy, Goals

The committee has been working closely with its 23 National Federations to provide support to athletes, coaches and officials at every level of the sporting pathway. In line with Qatar’s 2030 vision and its goal to become the region’s sports hub, the body works relently on bidding for and organising world-class sports events in the country.

Such efforts aim to inspire and engage younger generations to adopt a an active mindset and raise awareness about the importance of sport in everyday life, increase tourism, and forge global friendships.

