25.2 C
Doha
Monday, March 21, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar Olympic Committee Beach Games begin

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[QOC]

This year’s edition is featuring more than 600 athletes competing in five different beach sports. 

Qatar’s second edition of the Qatar Olympic Committee [QOC] Beach Games has kicked off on Saturday at the Cultural Village Katara, featuring hundreds of athletes fighting for the grand title.

This year’s competition is featuring more than 600 athletes taking part in five beach sports, including football, volleyball, basketball, swimming marathon and karate. Players from all ages and background are all set to show their capabilities in front of hundreds of supporting fans in the arenas.

The event is held from March 19 to March 25, 2022. Fans can head to Katara to witness the exceptional games live and cheer for their favourite athletes.

Read also: Largest sports museum in the world to open in Qatar.

To encourage more participation, President of QOC Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, QOC’s First Vice-President Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana, and many other high-sports officials have attended the opening ceremony on Saturday, pushing the community to adopt an active live-style.

The latest edition also aims to promote beach sports in the Gulf nation, especially after the significant success of the 2019 ANOC Beach Games that was held in the heart of Doha.

So far, the tournament attracted solid support from a number of local organisations, including Cultural Village Katara, along with the Kobeco, A & H Sports and Elan Print.

Sustainability is also one of the main themes of the event. On the sidelines of the games, a number of educational and cultural programmes are also taking place to encourage residents and citizens in Qatar to preserve the environment.

One of the campaigns, ‘Water is Life,’ focuses on how important water is to sustain every day life and how it affects the longevity of sports.

QOC Legacy, Goals

The committee has been working closely with its 23 National Federations to provide support to athletes, coaches and officials at every level of the sporting pathway. In line with Qatar’s 2030 vision and its goal to become the region’s sports hub, the body works relently on bidding for and organising world-class sports events in the country.

Such efforts aim to inspire and engage younger generations to adopt a an active mindset and raise awareness about the importance of sport in everyday life, increase tourism, and forge global friendships.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

One billion riyal project designed by Elie Saab unveiled

Hazar Kilani - 0
Saudi Arabian property development company Dar Al-Arkan is making its Qatar market debut with its 'Les Vagues' residences by Elie Saab project in Qetaifan...
Read more
Politics

Qatar seals a gas deal with Germany as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Hazar Kilani - 0
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany has been attempting to decrease its dependence on Russia. Germany and Qatar have agreed on a long-term energy...
Read more
News

Qatar rolls out ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive to help millions globally

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The charity will distribute thousands of food parcels, clothes, and gifts to millions in need thanks to generous donations from the public. More than two...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Saudi chain ‘Al-Baik’ to pursue legal action against counterfeit despite it...

Hazar Kilani - 0
Saudi giant restaurant Al-Baik is pursuing legal action against a counterfeit Qatari business called 'Al-Baik Broast and Pizza.' Rumours about Saudi Arabia's 'Al-Baik' coming to...

Healthcare professionals needed for FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar 2022

Ministry of Labour shuts down 24 companies over violations

Business

Made in prison: Katara exhibition features artwork by inmates in Qatar

Activities

Qataris frustrated with confusion surrounding new retirement law

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.